New Names to Monkeypox Virus Variants

by Colleen Fleiss on August 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM
New Names to Monkeypox Virus Variants

New names for variants of the monkeypox virus have been announced by the World Health Organization (WHO). This is to avoid causing any cultural or social offence, the WHO said in a statement.

A group of global experts convened by the WHO decided on the new names, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Experts will now refer to the former Congo Basin clade (group of variants) in Central Africa as Clade I, and the former West African clade as Clade II. The latter consists of two sub-clades, Clade IIa and Clade IIb, of which Clade IIb was the main group of variants circulating during the 2022 outbreak.

The global health agency added that the new names for the clades should be used immediately.

Newly-identified viruses, related diseases, and virus variants should be given names that avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and which minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare, WHO said.

Monkeypox

WHO officially declared late July that the current multi-country monkeypox outbreak had turned into a public health emergency of international concern.
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox

Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox


Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are diagnosed in other countries. Monkeypox does not spread because of monkeys. The name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monk
According to WHO's situation report on the monkeypox outbreak published on Wednesday, there have now been 27,814 laboratory-confirmed cases, and 11 deaths from the disease in 89 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the Americas being hit the hardest.



Source: IANS
First Monkeypox Case in a Child Confirmed in Germany

First Monkeypox Case in a Child Confirmed in Germany


In Germany, a 4-year-old girl from Pforzheim city has become infected with monkeypox, confirming the country's first case of the virus in a child.
Can a COVID-19 Test Kit Work for Monkeypox Too?

Can a COVID-19 Test Kit Work for Monkeypox Too?


While rapid at-home test kits became an instant success during COVID-19 pandemic, a similar attempt for monkeypox seems unlikely as they are totally different.
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Chicken Pox
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Neck Cracking
Shigellosis
News Category
