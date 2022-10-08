About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
First Monkeypox Case in a Child Confirmed in Germany

by Colleen Fleiss on August 10, 2022 at 11:51 PM
In Germany, a 4-year-old girl from Pforzheim city has become infected with monkeypox, confirming the country's first case of the virus in a child.

According to the RKI, the child, who lives in a household with two adult infected adults, currently has no symptoms, reports dpa news agency.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
She was examined by a doctor as a precautionary measure and a swab was taken from her throat for the purpose of the diagnosis.

Monkeypox in Portugal

The child was not in contact with anyone outside her household.

The news comes after the RKI became aware of the first infections among teenagers aged 15 and 17 last week.

Almost all of the cases are male, with only seven cases in females.

"According to current knowledge, close contact is required for transmission of the pathogen," the RKI said.

Transmission occurs primarily in the context.

Source: IANS
