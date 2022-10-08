First Monkeypox Case in a Child Confirmed in Germany

In Germany, a 4-year-old girl from Pforzheim city has become infected with monkeypox, confirming the country's first case of the virus in a child. According to the RKI, the child, who lives in a household with two adult infected adults, currently has no symptoms, reports dpa news agency.

‘Less than three months after the first monkeypox case in Germany was confirmed, a total of 2,916 cases have been reported to the RKI.’

The news comes after the RKI became aware of the first infections among teenagers aged 15 and 17 last week.



Almost all of the cases are male, with only seven cases in females.



"According to current knowledge, close contact is required for transmission of the pathogen," the RKI said.



Transmission occurs primarily in the context.



Source: IANS

She was examined by a doctor as a precautionary measure and a swab was taken from her throat for the purpose of the diagnosis.The child was not in contact with anyone outside her household.