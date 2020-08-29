SSRIs Help Treat Childhood Anxiety Disorder

‘Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs for childhood anxiety disorders treatment were found to be beneficial.’

says the UC Health physician.Strawn says SSRIs work by increasing serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is one of the chemical messengers that nerve cells use to communicate with one another. These medications block the reabsorption of serotonin into nerve cells, making more serotonin available to improve transmission of messages between neurons.he says.Fifty-one patients aged 12-17 were randomly chosen to be treated with either escitalopram or a placebo for eight weeks. Their anxiety symptoms and overall improvement were evaluated in addition to how well they tolerated the medication. They also had their blood drawn to assess how medication blood levels impacted their outcomes.Strawn says.Strawn and his collaborators also found that some patients improved more quickly than others. Patients who were slower metabolizers of the medication had better outcomes and improved faster when compared to patients who had increased metabolism of the medication.Strawn says this is the first controlled study of this SSRI for pediatric anxiety disorders and the first to assess the impact of metabolism on escitalopram blood levels in adolescents. He says a larger study with a more diverse population is needed.he says.Source: Eurekalert