Women Endowed by Nature With Better Immunity Than Men, Say Experts

T-cells are one of the major components of the immune system of the body and help it identify and destroy the invading virus. It also remembers and re-attacks if it returns. The study also found that the poor immune response correlated with patients' age and was associated with worse disease outcome in male patients, but not in female patients.Speaking to IANS, Public Health Foundation of India President K. Srinath Reddy said that behavioural factors also play a role in this, as tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity depress immunity apart from increasing comorbidities like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, cancer and obesity, which is more prevalent in men than women.he said, adding that women are endowed by nature with better immunity, their bodies are rigged to fight pathogens that threaten unborn or newborn children.Professor Reddy said that women's sex hormones and hormones activated in pregnancy and lactation also influence these immune mechanisms. Age related decline in T-cell function is slower and much less in women than in men.Asked if men should be given a different treatment for coronavirus, he said,Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Internal Medicines expert at Delhi's Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital concurred with Reddy and said that in men, smoking incidences are higher than women, which compromises lungs and leads to chronic lung disease.Meanwhile, alluding to the data of the health ministry which states that only 31 percent women have succumbed to the disease, Dr Jugal Kishore, the Head of Community Medicine at Safdarjung hospital, said that the majority of the Indian female population is anaemic and lacks nutrition. "Women do not come to the health centres. They die at home and their deaths are not counted," he said.