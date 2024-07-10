South Korea Holds Off on Revoking Licenses Amid Doctor Strikes

Government officials indicated that they are considering pausing license suspensions and other administrative actions against striking trainee doctors, aiming to resolve prolonged disruptions in medical services.
Measures Facilitating Dialogue Amid Medical School Admission DisputeHealth Minister Cho Kyoo-hong was scheduled to hold a press briefing after a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, during which he was to announce measures that would help facilitate dialogue and resolve the ongoing standoff with the medical community over the medical school admission quota hike.
‘#SouthKorea opts not to revoke licenses of striking #doctors, aiming to resolve ongoing medical service disruptions. #doctorslicence’More than 12,000 trainee doctors, or more than 90 per cent of the total, have left their worksites since late February in protest of the government's medical reform plan, and most of them have rejected calls for returning to work, reports Yonhap news agency.
As a latest, key appeasement measure, the government is expected to halt administrative steps even for those who opt not to return to hospitals.
"Some trainee doctors are reluctant to return to work out of concerns that the move would lead to punishment against their defiant colleagues," a ministry official said."
If we suspend administrative measures altogether, that would help induce more to go back to hospitals," he said, adding that it would be a "last resort" for the government to address the situation.
Doctors have urged the government to cancel, rather than suspend, administrative steps against striking doctors, but it would not do that in consideration of those who already ended their strike and other legal issues, officials said.
Source-IANS