Immortal Jellyfish: A Key to Human Longevity?

Explore the Turritopsis dohrnii, an immortal jellyfish that reverses aging, offering insights into anti-aging, cancer treatments, and regenerative medicine.

Immortal jellyfish: the secret to cheating death



Immortal Jellyfish that Defies Death



Can it Unlock Human Immortality?

Scientists have discovered a tiny jellyfish, Turritopsis dohrnii, that has gained attention with its unique ability to reverse aging and restart its life cycle over and over again ().It is named an "immortal jellyfish"because it does not die naturally. When this jellyfish faces stress or injury, it transforms back into its younger form, avoiding death at the later stage. This process called transdifferentiation, allows its adult cells to turn into young unspecialized cells which can regenerate new types of cells making them biologically immortal.It was first discovered in the Mediterranean Sea, and it is only 4-5mm in size, about as big as a pinky nail. Theoretically, it can live forever. However, it faces natural threats like predators and disease in the wild.Scientists are now studying its unique regeneration abilities to explore possible breakthroughs in anti-aging research, cancer treatments, and regenerative medicine. If this regenerative character can be incorporated into humans, we might find a new way to slow down aging or even repair damaged tissues.Scientists are fascinated with this unique phenomenon and want to study whether this mechanism can save human lives. If scientists can find a way to reprogram the human cells, it might pave the way to find therapies to treat the damaged cells.Source-Medindia