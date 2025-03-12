About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Immortal Jellyfish: A Key to Human Longevity?

by Swethapriya Sampath on Mar 12 2025 6:09 PM

Explore the Turritopsis dohrnii, an immortal jellyfish that reverses aging, offering insights into anti-aging, cancer treatments, and regenerative medicine.

Scientists have discovered a tiny jellyfish, Turritopsis dohrnii, that has gained attention with its unique ability to reverse aging and restart its life cycle over and over again (1 Trusted Source
Immortal jellyfish: the secret to cheating death

Go to source).

Immortal Jellyfish that Defies Death

It is named an "immortal jellyfish"because it does not die naturally. When this jellyfish faces stress or injury, it transforms back into its younger form, avoiding death at the later stage. This process called transdifferentiation, allows its adult cells to turn into young unspecialized cells which can regenerate new types of cells making them biologically immortal.

Tooth Regeneration: A Reality of Stem Cell and Tissue Engineering
Tooth Regeneration: A Reality of Stem Cell and Tissue Engineering
Using bioengineered tooth unit as a replacement for tooth loss.
It was first discovered in the Mediterranean Sea, and it is only 4-5mm in size, about as big as a pinky nail. Theoretically, it can live forever. However, it faces natural threats like predators and disease in the wild.

Can it Unlock Human Immortality?

Scientists are now studying its unique regeneration abilities to explore possible breakthroughs in anti-aging research, cancer treatments, and regenerative medicine. If this regenerative character can be incorporated into humans, we might find a new way to slow down aging or even repair damaged tissues.

Scientists are fascinated with this unique phenomenon and want to study whether this mechanism can save human lives. If scientists can find a way to reprogram the human cells, it might pave the way to find therapies to treat the damaged cells.

Retinal Regeneration Mechanism in Zebrafish Could be Induced in Human Eyes
Retinal Regeneration Mechanism in Zebrafish Could be Induced in Human Eyes
Low levels of GABA found to induce retinal repair in zebrafish could also stimulate self-repair of the human retina in retinal degeneration.
Reference:
  1. Immortal jellyfish: the secret to cheating death - (https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/immortal-jellyfish-secret-to-cheating-death.html)


Source-Medindia
MicroRNA can Promote Hair Regeneration
MicroRNA can Promote Hair Regeneration
MicroRNA miR-218-5p plays an important role in hair regeneration. Increasing miR-218-5p promoted hair follicle growth. Potential for developing drugs in the future.
Fish Scales and Frog Skin For Jaw Bone Repair and Regeneration
Fish Scales and Frog Skin For Jaw Bone Repair and Regeneration
Biomaterial from fish scales and frog skin serves as a new graft substitute for jaw bone repair and regeneration. The biomaterial promotes oral tissue regeneration and enhances bone formation.

