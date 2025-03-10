ENFINIA DNA Products Becomes More Affordable with 25% Price Reduction

ENFINIA™ DNA price reduced by 25%, enhancing accessibility for researchers with advanced, cost-effective DNA technology.

Elegen has announced a 25% reduction in the price of its ENFINIA™ DNA products. This price drop applies to both linear and plasmid DNA products, making it easier for researchers and biotech innovators to access high-quality, long, and complex DNA.Elegen is a leading provider of next-generation synthetic DNA. With Elegen’s advancements in cell-free cloning technology, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and improvement in machine learning the success rates have increased leading to the price drop.With the new pricing, ENFINIA™ DNA is available as low as $0.15 per base pair and additional discounts for bulk orders. The improvements in technology allow Elegen to deliver DNA constructs up to 7 kb in length (linear) and 18 kb (plasmid) with unmatched precision. The DNA undergoes Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) verification, ensuring quality and reliability for use in research and development.Elegen’s advanced technology has enabled the production of long and complex DNA constructs in 6-8 days. Mark Lasinski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Elegen, explained that the company’s growth and continued investment in automation have allowed them to lower production costs and make it affordable.Elegen’s precious launch of ENFINIA Plasmid DNA offers a faster, cost-effective solution for synthesizing high-complexity clonal genes up to 15 kb. The reduced pricing is expected to drive further innovation in gene and cell therapy, synthetic biology, and mRNA vaccine development, to develop novel therapeutics and increase the market.Source-Medindia