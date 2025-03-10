About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
ENFINIA DNA Products Becomes More Affordable with 25% Price Reduction

by Swethapriya Sampath on Mar 10 2025 4:01 PM

ENFINIA™ DNA price reduced by 25%, enhancing accessibility for researchers with advanced, cost-effective DNA technology.

Elegen has announced a 25% reduction in the price of its ENFINIA™ DNA products. This price drop applies to both linear and plasmid DNA products, making it easier for researchers and biotech innovators to access high-quality, long, and complex DNA.

Reliable Cell-Free DNA Technology

Elegen is a leading provider of next-generation synthetic DNA. With Elegen’s advancements in cell-free cloning technology, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and improvement in machine learning the success rates have increased leading to the price drop.

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) offers a non-invasive way to detect and monitor diseases like cancer, providing crucial insights through simple blood tests.
With the new pricing, ENFINIA™ DNA is available as low as $0.15 per base pair and additional discounts for bulk orders. The improvements in technology allow Elegen to deliver DNA constructs up to 7 kb in length (linear) and 18 kb (plasmid) with unmatched precision. The DNA undergoes Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) verification, ensuring quality and reliability for use in research and development.

Faster and Cost-Effective DNA Synthesis

Elegen’s advanced technology has enabled the production of long and complex DNA constructs in 6-8 days. Mark Lasinski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Elegen, explained that the company’s growth and continued investment in automation have allowed them to lower production costs and make it affordable.

Elegen’s precious launch of ENFINIA Plasmid DNA offers a faster, cost-effective solution for synthesizing high-complexity clonal genes up to 15 kb. The reduced pricing is expected to drive further innovation in gene and cell therapy, synthetic biology, and mRNA vaccine development, to develop novel therapeutics and increase the market.

Explore how cfDNA levels change around colorectal cancer surgery and their potential as non-invasive biomarkers for monitoring patient outcomes.


Source-Medindia
This quiz explores the innovative domain of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and its evolving significance in medical diagnostics and research. cfDNA stands for cell-free DNA. It refers to small fragments of DNA that circulate freely in the ...
Cell-free DNA can be used for non-invasive cancer detection and disease monitoring to enhance personalized medicine.

