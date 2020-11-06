Sonu Sood Helps Assam Migrants Reach Home

Another migrant worker Juber Ahmed (22), said: "We tried to board a Assam bound train, but failed. After we were stranded at Mumbai railway station, we sent a video to the actor and requested him (Sonu Sood) to help us. Some journalists asked us to do so.""When the flight left from Mumbai airport for Silchar, Dada (Sonu Sood) was himself present at the airport to bid us adieu," Juber said.The 180 migrants, including four women and a child of southern Assam and Hojai (in central Assam) were working in different hotels, restaurants, private security organisation in Pune and during the lockdown they had reached Mumbai to board a train to return to Assam.Kabir said: "When we lost jobs a few weeks after the lockdown began, we had to stay day and night under the flyover, in front of the hospitals, malls and even at footpath and under the trees. We could not manage food on most days before the actor started providing us food and shelter since June 2."Soon after the return of the 180 migrant workers to Silchar, the health and district administration officials took their samples for COVID-19 and sent them to the institutional quarantine center at different places.Sonu Sood had earlier arranged to send several hundred stranded migrant workers to their homes from different parts of the country.Source: IANS