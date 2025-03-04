About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Neglect Your Ears, Regret for Years: Protect Your Hearing Today!

by Adeline Dorcas on Mar 4 2025 3:51 PM

Don't Let Hearing Loss Silence You! This World Hearing Day, let’s raise awareness, take action, and ensure a future where everyone can hear the world loud and clear!

World Hearing Day is observed annually on March 3rd to raise awareness about hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care worldwide. In 2025, the theme is "Changing mindsets: Empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all!" (1 Trusted Source
World Hearing Day 2025 (3 March)

Go to source).

Advertisement

Hearing Loss: The Silent Struggle You Can Prevent

Hearing loss is a major global health issue. According to WHO, over 430 million people (more than 5% of the world's population) need rehabilitation for disabling hearing loss. By 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people may have some level of hearing loss, with over 700 million requiring treatment (2 Trusted Source
Deafness and hearing loss

Go to source).


Advertisement
Hearing Loss in India

According to WHO estimates, about 63 million people in India have significant hearing loss, affecting 6.3% of the population. This makes it the most common sensory disability in the country.


Advertisement
It’s Time to Stop Hearing Loss

WHO stresses the importance of early detection and treatment to reduce the impact of hearing loss. Hearing aids, cochlear implants, and rehabilitation therapy, along with proper support, can help people of all ages.


Hearing Loss: A Silent Burden and a Preventable Problem

By 2030, over 500 million people may have severe hearing loss needing treatment. On World Hearing Day, Dr. Chandra Veer Singh, an ENT specialist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, highlights the importance of early diagnosis and advanced treatment options for hearing loss. Dr. Singh, with years of experience, has helped thousands of children and adults restore their hearing, improving their quality of life. He highlights the life-changing impact of cochlear implants, which help those with severe hearing loss hear and speak again.

Early Detection: A Key to Protect Your Hearing

Dr. Singh emphasizes the 1-2-3 protocol for newborn hearing screening, a vital step in early detection of hearing loss.
  • Initial hearing screening
  • Confirmation of diagnosis (if needed)
  • Early intervention and treatment
"Timely testing and intervention can prevent speech delays and other developmental challenges associated with untreated hearing loss," says Dr. Singh.

Common Causes and Solutions for Hearing Loss

Dr. Singh points out that hearing loss can occur due to various reasons, including:
  • Genetic conditions
  • Chronic ear infections
  • Excessive exposure to loud noise
Early treatment with hearing aids and cochlear implants can greatly enhance hearing, helping individuals fully engage in daily life.

Inspiring Future ENT Specialists

On World Hearing Day, Dr. Singh encourages young medical professionals to explore specialized fields like audiology and ENT surgery. He believes that with dedication and proper training, the next generation of doctors can make a real difference for those with hearing loss.

At Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Dr. Singh remains committed to raising awareness, promoting early intervention, and providing advanced treatments for hearing-impaired individuals across India.

Hearing loss has been a growing concern in the region. In 1997, WHO reported a 6.3% prevalence of disabling hearing loss (DHL) in India. The number of affected individuals rose from 76.5 million in 2008 to 100 million in 2018. By 2018, South Asia (including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan) accounted for 28.2% of the global DHL burden, up from 27% in 2012. In this region, 7.37% of the population— including 2.4% of all children—suffer from DHL, compared to 4.57% and 0.5%, respectively, in high-income countries.

In India, various activities are organized to commemorate World Hearing Day, including free hearing screenings, educational seminars, and community outreach programs. Individuals are encouraged to participate in these events, get their hearing tested, and promote safe listening practices.

By empowering ourselves with knowledge and taking proactive steps, we can contribute to a world where ear and hearing care are accessible to all.

References:
  1. World Hearing Day 2025 (3 March) - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-hearing-day/2025)
  2. Deafness and hearing loss - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/deafness-and-hearing-loss)


Source-Medindia


Advertisement

