Neglect Your Ears, Regret for Years: Protect Your Hearing Today!

Don't Let Hearing Loss Silence You! This World Hearing Day, let’s raise awareness, take action, and ensure a future where everyone can hear the world loud and clear!

World Hearing Day 2025 (3 March)



Did You Know?

In India, around 63 million people suffer from significant hearing loss, making it the most common sensory disability in the country. #WorldHearingDay #hearingloss #medindia’

Hearing Loss: The Silent Struggle You Can Prevent

Deafness and hearing loss



Hearing Loss in India

It’s Time to Stop Hearing Loss

Hearing Loss: A Silent Burden and a Preventable Problem

Early Detection: A Key to Protect Your Hearing

Initial hearing screening

Confirmation of diagnosis (if needed)

Early intervention and treatment

Common Causes and Solutions for Hearing Loss

Genetic conditions

Chronic ear infections

Excessive exposure to loud noise

Inspiring Future ENT Specialists

World Hearing Day is observed annually onto raise awareness about hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care worldwide. In 2025,).Hearing loss is a major global health issue. According to WHO, over 430 million people (more than 5% of the world's population) need rehabilitation for disabling hearing loss. By 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people may have some level of hearing loss, with over 700 million requiring treatment ().According to WHO estimates, about 63 million people in India have significant hearing loss, affecting 6.3% of the population. This makes it the most common sensory disability in the country.WHO stresses the importance of early detection and treatment to reduce the impact of hearing loss. Hearing aids, cochlear implants, and rehabilitation therapy, along with proper support, can help people of all ages.By 2030, over 500 million people may have severe hearing loss needing treatment. On World Hearing Day, Dr. Chandra Veer Singh, an ENT specialist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, highlights the importance of early diagnosis and advanced treatment options for hearing loss. Dr. Singh, with years of experience, has helped thousands of children and adults restore their hearing, improving their quality of life. He highlights the life-changing impact of cochlear implants, which help those with severe hearing loss hear and speak again.Dr. Singh emphasizes the 1-2-3 protocol for newborn hearing screening, a vital step in early detection of hearing loss."Timely testing and intervention can prevent speech delays and other developmental challenges associated with untreated hearing loss," says Dr. Singh.Dr. Singh points out that hearing loss can occur due to various reasons, including:Early treatment with hearing aids and cochlear implants can greatly enhance hearing, helping individuals fully engage in daily life.On World Hearing Day, Dr. Singh encourages young medical professionals to explore specialized fields like audiology and ENT surgery. He believes that with dedication and proper training, the next generation of doctors can make a real difference for those with hearing loss.At Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Dr. Singh remains committed to raising awareness, promoting early intervention, and providing advanced treatments for hearing-impaired individuals across India.Hearing loss has been a growing concern in the region. In 1997, WHO reported a 6.3% prevalence of disabling hearing loss (DHL) in India. The number of affected individuals rose from 76.5 million in 2008 to 100 million in 2018. By 2018, South Asia (including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan) accounted for 28.2% of the global DHL burden, up from 27% in 2012. In this region, 7.37% of the population— including 2.4% of all children—suffer from DHL, compared to 4.57% and 0.5%, respectively, in high-income countries.In India, various activities are organized to commemorate World Hearing Day, including free hearing screenings, educational seminars, and community outreach programs. Individuals are encouraged to participate in these events, get their hearing tested, and promote safe listening practices.By empowering ourselves with knowledge and taking proactive steps, we can contribute to a world where ear and hearing care are accessible to all.Source-Medindia