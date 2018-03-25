medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Social Media Campaigns: #quittobaccoindia, #smokefreeindia Urge People to Quit Smoking

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 25, 2018 at 1:43 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Clinical", a 30-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) can be highly effective in changing knowledge and behaviours around the health risks of second-hand smoke, revealed scientists.
Social Media Campaigns: #quittobaccoindia, #smokefreeindia Urge People to Quit Smoking
Social Media Campaigns: #quittobaccoindia, #smokefreeindia Urge People to Quit Smoking

"Clinical" reveals how exposure to SHS causes stroke and heart disease among non-smokers and encourages smokers to protect others by quitting smoking.

"It is the first national tobacco control mass media campaign to promote the Quitline number 1-800-11-2356," said the not-for-profit health organisation, which provided technical assistance to the Union Health Ministry for the campaign.

The campaign will be broadcast in 17 languages over a period of three weeks on the channels of public broadcasters -- Doordarshan and All India Radio -- for pan-India reach.

The campaign will also run on major digital media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Hotstar and Voot. A simultaneous social media campaign using the hashtags #quittobaccoindia and #smokefreeindia will amplify the announcement and urge people to quit tobacco.

Clinical was filmed in India, and its effectiveness was assessed in test screenings among Indian audiences. During message-testing research, the campaign was found to be highly effective in communicating the harms of SHS, particularly on the heart, said Vital Strategies.

During message testing across India and two other countries -- China and Russia -- Clinical was one of the PSAs that was consistently positively rated by both smokers and non-smokers, performing well on indicators such as message acceptance, perceived effectiveness and behavioural intention.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), India - 2017, there has been a reduction in exposure to SHS in India since 2009-2010 when last GATS India report was published, but a large proportion of adults and children are still exposed to this invisible killer.

by 2017, exposure to SHS in public spaces was down from 29 per cent to 23 per cent and exposure in the home from 52 per cent to 39 per cent. But exposure in the workplace rose, though marginally, from 29.9 per cent to 30.2 per cent.

Comprehensive smoke-free laws, with no exemptions, are more effective in protecting smokers and non-smokers, said Vital Strategies.

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Professor and Surgeon, Tata Memorial Hospital, said: "Second-hand smoke affects the heart and increases the risk of smoking-related diseases in non-smokers. Effective implementation of smoke free policies in work places, public areas and other areas could be a preventive strategy to protect people from second-hand smoke."

"There is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, but many people don't know about this invisible killer," said Dr. Nandita Murukutla, Vice President, Global Policy and Research, Vital Strategies.

Research studies from a number of countries indicate that most people successfully quit tobacco using the cold turkey method (quitting abruptly). To support people who want guidance and help in quitting tobacco use, the government of India has set up a national Quitline 1-800-11-2356 and an online resource.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Second Hand Smoking or Passive Smoking - A Killer Too!

Second Hand Smoking or Passive Smoking - A Killer Too!

Everyone is exposed to passive smoking during their lifetime. Inhalation of harmful tobacco substances causes cancer, heart and respiratory diseases.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Quiz on Smoking

Quiz on Smoking

Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...

How to Quit Smoking

How to Quit Smoking

Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...