Snoring or Sleep Apnea? Don't Sleep on Seeking Medical Help

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 12 2024 11:58 PM

Snoring, () a sleep disorder, can increase the likelihood of various non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and elevated blood sugar levels, and even pose the risk of life-threatening conditions like heart attacks and strokes.
“Snoring is characterised by the recurrent episode of complete or partial obstruction of the upper airway leading to reduced or absent breathing during sleep and these episodes are termed apneas and hypopneas,” Dr. Manoj Pawar, Associate Consultant - Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, told IANS. While not all snoring is dangerous, Dr. Manoj said that it may be of concern if an individual suffers from excessive daytime sleepiness, or restless sleep due to it.

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Poses Risks

“The prominent symptom is excessive daytime sleepiness wherein patients tend to sleep very easily during daytime mostly while watching TV, sitting with the other members of the family, reading newspapers, and even while driving a car. It can be very dangerous,” the doctor said. It can also cause early morning headaches, insomnia, trouble concentrating on things, mood changes, a decrease in sex drive, and an increase in urinary frequency.

“When the obstruction is severe, the oxygen supply to the various body organs is affected leading to apnea (stoppage of breathing). Because of lack of oxygen, they suffer from a variety of neuropsychiatric symptoms such as tiredness, daytime sleepiness, irritability, and lack of concentration,” Dr Santosh Bangar, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, told IANS.

“It is a major cause of divorce and road traffic accidents, and can lead to mental and physical health complications hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, irregular heart rhythm, heart attack, sudden cardiac death, stroke (paralysis), dementia and depression,” he added.

People, who normally do not snore, tend to do so after a bout of drinking, viral infections or after taking certain medications.
Dr Santosh said it is also more common in men with a short neck, large tongue, and jaw abnormality. Besides obese individuals, it can also be seen in thin people and can be hereditary. The experts called for a healthy lifestyle, weight reduction, regular exercise, eating a light dinner, and avoiding sleep tablets, smoking, and alcohol. Wearing a mask (CPAP, Continuous positive airway pressure) or jaw braces may also help.

Source-IANS
