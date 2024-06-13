About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India's Next Steps in Climate Action

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 13 2024 9:20 AM

India
An environmental expert emphasized that although India is recognized as a global leader in climate action, it must focus on reducing methane and nitrous oxide emissions to combat rising temperatures (1 Trusted Source
Environmental Defense Fund, India (EDF)

Go to source).
India, especially the northern states, has been witnessing a severe heatwave in recent days. Methane is about 80 percent more potent in trapping heat and carbon dioxide, making it a major contributor to the current heatwave.

The Heat Effect: Toll on Vital Organs
The Heat Effect: Toll on Vital Organs
Study reveals how heat stress affects gut-liver-brain communication, offering therapeutic potential.
Nitrous oxide also absorbs radiation and traps heat in the atmosphere, raising temperatures.

Calls for Emission Cuts to Curb Warming

“We've all seen the recent heatwaves. We have to reduce those chemicals that are increasing temperatures, greenhouse gases, methane, for instance, or nitrous oxide,” Hisham Mundol, Chief Advisor, Environmental Defense Fund, India (EDF), a global nonprofit environmental advocacy group, told IANS.

He added that the “science is clear, and the solutions exist”.Lauding India for being a “global leader on climate action”, Hisham said “What the country represents for the planet is a steady hand on climate change. It's made important commitments and it's staying the course.”

How Does Extreme Heat Impact Cardiovascular Mortality?
How Does Extreme Heat Impact Cardiovascular Mortality?
Scientists established a link between the severe temperatures experienced in each summer season and an annual average of 1,651 cardiovascular deaths.
He praised steps taken by India such as committing to a renewable energy target of 50 percent of all capacity for energy by 2030, equivalent to 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity; , and also for reaching 190 gigawatts of renewable energy.

The expert called for sustaining the momentum, and “to increase our renewable energy availability and use”.

Advertisement
Heat Waves in India: A Lethal Threat to the Most Vulnerable
Heat Waves in India: A Lethal Threat to the Most Vulnerable
India is experiencing deadly heat waves this summer, posing a greater risk to vulnerable populations like children, pregnant women, and the elderly, warn doctors.
Further, Hisham also called for accelerating action towards improving forest cover and biodiversity, as it is the single biggest carbon sink that's available on the planet.

Reference:
  1. Environmental Defense Fund, India (EDF) - (https://www.edf.org/place/india)


Advertisement
Can the Heat Scorch Your Mental Health?
Can the Heat Scorch Your Mental Health?
Hospitals have reported an increase in mental illnesses with the scorching temperatures this summer.
Source-IANS


Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement