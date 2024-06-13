India's Next Steps in Climate Action

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Calls for Emission Cuts to Curb Warming

An environmental expert emphasized that although India is recognized as a global leader in climate action, it must focus on reducing methane and nitrous oxide emissions to combat rising temperatures ().India, especially the northern states, has been witnessing a severe heatwave in recent days. Methane is about 80 percent more potent in trapping heat and carbon dioxide, making it a major contributor to the current heatwave.in the atmosphere, raising temperatures.“We've all seen the recent heatwaves. We have to reduce those chemicals that are increasing temperatures, greenhouse gases, methane, for instance, or nitrous oxide,” Hisham Mundol, Chief Advisor, Environmental Defense Fund, India (EDF), a global nonprofit environmental advocacy group, told IANS.He added that the “science is clear, and the solutions exist”.Lauding India for being a “global leader on climate action”, Hisham said “What the country represents for the planet is a steady hand on climate change. It's made important commitments and it's staying the course.”He praised steps taken by India such as committing to a renewable energy target of, and also for reaching 190 gigawatts of renewable energy.The expert called forand “to increase our renewable energy availability and use”.Further, Hisham also called for accelerating action towards improving forest cover and biodiversity, as it is the single biggest carbon sink that's available on the planet.Source-IANS