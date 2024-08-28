About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Smoking While Pregnant: A Detrimental Impact on Child's Education

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 28 2024 8:46 AM

Smoking While Pregnant: A Detrimental Impact on Child`s Education
Smoking damages nearly every part of your body, and if you smoke during pregnancy, the harmful chemicals in tobacco can also affect your unborn baby. New research suggests this exposure may lead to lower academic performance in school. 79% of the studies reported decreased academic achievement in children who were exposed to maternal prenatal smoking (1 Trusted Source
The effect of maternal prenatal tobacco smoking on offspring academic achievement: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source).
An additional meta-analysis of eight primary studies with 723,877 participants showed that children exposed to maternal prenatal tobacco smoking were 49% more likely to struggle with poor academic achievement in comparison to those who had not been exposed to smoking in utero.

Smoking among Women
Smoking among Women
Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.
In Australia, 8.7% (or 26,433) of all mothers who gave birth in 2021 smoked at some time during their pregnancy.

Lead researcher, UniSA’s Dr Bereket Duko, says that despite what is already known about smoking, research is still uncovering additional negative effects.

Tobacco's Persistent Grip: A Global Health Challenge

“For decades, agencies across the globe have pushed anti-smoking campaigns about the dangers of smoking. But despite these efforts, tobacco smoking remains a pervasive global public health issue,” Dr Bereket says.

Quiz on Smoking
Quiz on Smoking
Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt’, learn more horrifying facts ...
“Prenatal smoking is known to cause multiple pregnancy complications, including a higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, restricted growth and development, and serious birth defects. It is also linked with adverse mental health outcomes and behavioural issues.

“We all want children to have the best start in life. But clearly, we must do better to educate mothers and families about the noxious effects of smoking while pregnant on mother and baby.

Advertisement
Smoking Risk Calculator
Smoking Risk Calculator
Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.
“Remember, the fight against smoking is not one we have already won. Yes, we have made big steps to reduce the number of people smoking, and we have made many aware of the health risks. But this is an ongoing battle, and we must continue to educate people about the dangers of tobacco so that the next generations do not unnecessarily suffer.”

Reference:
  1. The effect of maternal prenatal tobacco smoking on offspring academic achievement: A systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306460324000340?via%3Dihub)

Source-Eurekalert
How to Quit Smoking
How to Quit Smoking
Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement