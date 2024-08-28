Smoking While Pregnant: A Detrimental Impact on Child`s Education

Smoking damages nearly every part of your body, and if you smoke during pregnancy, the harmful chemicals in tobacco can also affect your unborn baby. New research suggests this exposure may lead to lower academic performance in school. 79% of the studies reported decreased academic achievement in children who were exposed to maternal prenatal smoking (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The effect of maternal prenatal tobacco smoking on offspring academic achievement: A systematic review and meta-analysis
Go to source). An additional meta-analysis of eight primary studies with 723,877 participants showed that children exposed to maternal prenatal tobacco smoking were 49% more likely to struggle with poor academic achievement in comparison to those who had not been exposed to smoking in utero.
Lead researcher, UniSA’s Dr Bereket Duko, says that despite what is already known about smoking, research is still uncovering additional negative effects.
Tobacco's Persistent Grip: A Global Health Challenge“For decades, agencies across the globe have pushed anti-smoking campaigns about the dangers of smoking. But despite these efforts, tobacco smoking remains a pervasive global public health issue,” Dr Bereket says.
“Prenatal smoking is known to cause multiple pregnancy complications, including a higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, restricted growth and development, and serious birth defects. It is also linked with adverse mental health outcomes and behavioural issues.
“We all want children to have the best start in life. But clearly, we must do better to educate mothers and families about the noxious effects of smoking while pregnant on mother and baby.
