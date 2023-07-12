About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health

by Hemalatha Manikandan on December 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM
Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health

Adolescents who used smartphones for more than 4 hours per day had higher rates of adverse mental health issues such as stress, thoughts of suicide, and substance use than those with usage below 4 hours per day.

Depression And Suicide

Depression And Suicide


Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the depression and suicide
Advertisement


These findings were presented by Jin-Hwa Moon and Jong Ho Cha of Hanyang University Medical Center, Korea, and colleagues in the open-access journal PLOS ONE (1 Trusted Source
Association between smartphone usage and health outcomes of adolescents: A propensity analysis using the Korea youth risk behavior survey

Go to source).

Comparison of Smartphone Use in Adolescents: Heavy Vs Light Users

Prior research has shown that smartphone use among adolescents has increased in recent years and that this usage may be associated with a higher risk of adverse health—such as psychiatric disorders, sleep issues, eye-related problems, and musculoskeletal disorders.

However, growing evidence suggests that at least some daily internet usage may be associated with better physical and mental health for adolescents.
Excessive Smartphone Use Bad for Mental Health

Excessive Smartphone Use Bad for Mental Health


Young adolescents who spent more time online experienced increases in conduct problems and problems with self-regulation 18 months later.
Advertisement

To deepen understanding of the relationship between adolescents' use of smartphones and health, Moon, Cha, and colleagues analyzed data on more than 50,000 adolescent participants in the ongoing Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Survey collected in 2017 and in 2020.

The data included the approximate number of daily hours each participant spent on a smartphone as well as various health measures. The statistical analysis employed propensity score matching to help account for other factors that could be linked to health outcomes, such as age, sex, and socioeconomic status.

The researchers found that in 2020, the percentage of adolescents in the study who used a smartphone more than 2 hours per day was 85.7 percent—up from 64.3 percent in 2017.

However, adolescents who used a smartphone for 1-2 hours per day encountered fewer problems than adolescents who did not use a smartphone at all.

The authors note that this study does not confirm a causal relationship between smartphone use and adverse health outcomes. Nonetheless, the findings could help inform usage guidelines for adolescents—especially if daily usage continues to rise.

The authors add: "This research shows the impact of using smart devices for more than 4 hours a day on adolescent health."

Reference :
  1. Association between smartphone usage and health outcomes of adolescents: A propensity analysis using the Korea youth risk behavior survey - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0294553)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Smartphone Usage and Mental Health: New Findings

Smartphone Usage and Mental Health: New Findings


Mental health was associated with concerns and worries felt by participants about their own smartphone usage, revealed a new study.
Advertisement

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent Depression


Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop ...
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health

Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health

Romantic movies can affect a child''s mental health both positively and negatively and therefore, creating a ...
Emotional Healing

Emotional Healing

Emotional healing is the ability to take proper control of painful thoughts, feelings and emotions. Healing ...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin ...
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental ...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health

Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health

Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling, or a ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental ...

Latest Mental Health News

New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

The Canadian government has launched 988, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline to provide suicide prevention support.
Pickling Positivity: Lactobacillus Guards Against Anxiety, Depression

Pickling Positivity: Lactobacillus Guards Against Anxiety, Depression

Lactobacillus unveils new avenues for therapies targeting anxiety, depression, and various mental health conditions.
Can Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapy Alter Brain Activity?

Can Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapy Alter Brain Activity?

Neuroimaging exposes alterations in connectivity among individuals dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), stated study.
How Stress Induce Emotional Overeating?

How Stress Induce Emotional Overeating?

Proenkephalin, a chemical molecule present in the brain's hypothalamus, is linked to emotionally driven overeating in response to stress and threats.
From Inflation to Global Affairs- Americans are Stressed on Holidays

From Inflation to Global Affairs- Americans are Stressed on Holidays

Americans experience stress over the holidays, due to inflation, world affairs, rising flu and COVID-19 instances, and previous holiday melt-down.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests