Faster, Safer IVF: Smart Chip Cleans Eggs in Seconds

A breakthrough chip uses micro-vibrations to clean eggs quickly and safely, boosting efficiency in IVF.

Smart Vibrating Chip Revolutionizes Egg Cleaning in IVF



Did You Know?

Eggs cleaned in 30 seconds with 93.1% fertilization success—faster with this new vibration-powered chip, which is as safe as manual IVF methods. #ivf #medindia’

How the chip works

Faster Than Manual Techniques

Improved Fertilization Rate

Possible Advantages

Reduces the need for highly trained staff

Results more consistent

Lower costs

Easy to use

Small and compact for laboratory use

Can also be used for sorting other cell types

In fertility treatments like, including IVF and ICSI, an important step is cleaning the egg by removing the surrounding cumulus cells. This is usually done by doctors or laboratory personnel manually, which is actually tedious and time-consuming.A new study has developed a smart chip that uses micro-vibrations and special patterns to automatically clean eggs, making the process faster and more reliable ().The chip has a spiral design made of tiny pillars. When it vibrates, it creates a swirling flow of liquid. This flow pushes away the small cumulus cells but leaves the larger egg safely in place. The entire cleaning process takes less than half a minute.The new chip was able to clean up tosimultaneously in about, which is much faster than manual techniques. It works for both fresh and frozen eggs, and it uses less enzyme than the usual methods, lowering the risk of damaging the eggs.To check for the efficiency, the fertilization rate was compared between manually cleaned oocytes and oocyte complexes treated with the new chip. The fertilization rate wasversus. This shows the new method is just as safe and effective as traditional techniques.This new vibrating chip makes egg cleaning for IVF simple, fast, and reliable. It could become a powerful tool in fertility labs, improving the chances of success for couples while making treatments more widely accessible.Source-Cornell University