IVF Success Rates: Does the Timing of Embryo Transfer Matter

Cumulative live birth rate of a blastocyst versus cleavage stage embryo transfer policy during in vitro fertilisation in women with a good prognosis: multicentre randomised controlled trial

A #day-five_embryo_transfer in #IVF may lead to quicker #pregnancies and fewer #miscarriages, while a #day-three_transfer allows for more embryos to be frozen and may reduce the risk of #premature_birth. #medindia ’