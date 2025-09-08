About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Sugar Spike After Heart Attack: A Hidden Threat to Recovery

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 8 2025 4:00 PM

Stress hyperglycemia may act as an emergency response, but new research shows it can also predict heart damage and poor recovery after a heart attack.

When a person experiences a heart attack, their body goes into a state of stress, releasing hormones that push blood sugar levels higher—even in people without diabetes. This short-acting sugar spike is known as stress hyperglycemia, which may harm the heart even more. Doctors have long suspected that high sugar at the time of a heart attack is linked to worse recovery, but this study takes a closer look at how those sugar swings affect the heart’s healing process (1 Trusted Source
Impact of elevated glucose levels on cardiac function in STEMI patients: glucose delta as a prognostic biomarker

Go to source).

Advertisement

Stress Hyperglycemia: An Essential Survival Response!

The sudden rise in blood sugar during severe illness or injury is often seen as harmful, but studies suggest it may act as the body’s emergency fuel system. Driven by stress hormones, this surge delivers quick energy to the brain, heart, and immune cells when it is needed most, supporting survival. Though extremely high (more than 220 mg/dl) may be harmful, research has shown that tight sugar regulation with insulin may backfire, even aggravating the outcome.

In fact, even mild to moderate stress hyperglycemia may be a protective, evolutionarily preserved response—one that physicians should regulate carefully rather than suppress completely.


Advertisement
Decoding The Link: Blood Sugar Spike And Heart Attack

The study followed 244 patients who had a heart attack and were treated with thrombolytic (clot-breaking) drugs followed by angioplasty (pharmaco-invasive strategy). Researchers measured “glucose delta”, the gap between a patient’s usual average sugar (from HbA1c) and their sugar level on admission.

Heart scans done 30 days later showed:
  • Higher glucose delta → larger scar tissue (fibrosis) in the heart muscle.
  • Higher glucose delta → weaker heart pumping ability (lower LVEF).
These results held true for patients with and without diabetes. In simple terms, bigger sugar spikes during a heart attack meant more heart damage and poorer recovery.


Advertisement
Why Stress Hyperglycemia is Important

  • Stress hyperglycemia isn’t just a temporary problem; it can predict how much heart muscle is lost.
  • Blood sugar swings may worsen inflammation, blood vessel damage, and clot formation during heart attacks.
  • The heart may be protected by keeping an eye on and managing blood sugar levels, even in individuals without diabetes.
This study shows that sharp rises in blood sugar during a heart attack are linked to more heart damage and weaker recovery. Sugar regulation may play a crucial role in the management of heart attacks. Further research is required, yet doctors might soon utilize glucose delta to act like a red flag in an attempt to detect high-risk patients and enhance their long-term outcomes.

Reference:
  1. Impact of elevated glucose levels on cardiac function in STEMI patients: glucose delta as a prognostic biomarker - (https://dmsjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13098-025-01738-0)

Source-Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo
