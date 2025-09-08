Sugar Spike After Heart Attack: A Hidden Threat to Recovery

Stress hyperglycemia may act as an emergency response, but new research shows it can also predict heart damage and poor recovery after a heart attack.

Even non-diabetics with sugar spikes after a heart attack face higher heart damage risk.

Stress Hyperglycemia: An Essential Survival Response!

Decoding The Link: Blood Sugar Spike And Heart Attack

Higher glucose delta → larger scar tissue (fibrosis) in the heart muscle.

Higher glucose delta → weaker heart pumping ability (lower LVEF).

Why Stress Hyperglycemia is Important

Stress hyperglycemia isn’t just a temporary problem; it can predict how much heart muscle is lost.

Blood sugar swings may worsen inflammation, blood vessel damage, and clot formation during heart attacks.

The heart may be protected by keeping an eye on and managing blood sugar levels, even in individuals without diabetes.

