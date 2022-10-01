About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Smart Guide To Achieving New Year Resolutions

by Karishma Abhishek on January 10, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Sticking on to your new year resolutions may be difficult for many. When we think about New Year resolutions, losing those extra pounds, reading that book, switching to a healthy diet are some of the few things everyone wants to do. The key is to choose your resolutions wisely and make them happen.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Scranton found that 23% of people quit working on their resolution just, only 19% of resolution setters stick to their goals over the long haul.

Here's a smart guide to identifying the right resolutions to improve your life, creating a plan on how to reach it, and becoming part of the small group of people that successfully achieve their goals.

Measurable goal

Vague resolutions give no one clarity. A statement like "I want to get healthier," or "I want to be happier" has more weightage, when it is linked to a number. You can tell yourself, I want to go to the gym three times a week," or "I want to go for a nature trail twice a month." This will add tangibility to your goal.
Plan for success

If you decide to eat healthily, create a plan that details out your meals in advance. This way there is no room for cheating on your diet. Think about the obstacles you are likely to encounter in the first weeks after establishing your resolution. Consider how you will navigate these challenges, and develop a plan. Planning ahead for the probable challenges can help you feel equipped to handle the unexpected obstacles that crop up along the way as well.

Self-monitoring

Monitoring your progress is key to creating lasting change. Assessing improvements on a regular basis can be enough to keep you motivated. There are smart self-monitoring tools and products such as MyFitnessPal, that help count calories or FreeStyle Libre that help monitor blood glucose levels. There is a smart wearable that makes your life easy and one should leverage them to their advantage.

Internal motivation

Internal motivation to do something, makes you feel more confident and stronger through the process. You're not going to hate it so much because you know you're training for better habits in yourself. One of the biggest reasons pledges fail is because they're externally motivated as it is defined by how other people react to you.

It is important to stick to a handful of resolutions instead of a list of countless goals. Adapt targets at a realistic pace so that each victory boosts confidence and carries you forward in ticking them off the list.

Source: IANS
