New Year’s Resolution: Tips to Keep COVID-Somnia at Bay

"COVID-somnia can be brought on by multiple stressors: fears about the pandemic, concern for loved ones, financial worries, and limited socialization," said Jennifer Martin, a licensed clinical psychologist who is president-elect of the AASM board of directors."The best way to get healthy sleep during these unprecedented times is to be intentional about your sleep habits and routines."So, what's the difference between having occasional trouble falling asleep and experiencing insomnia? For one thing, insomnia involves both a sleep disturbance (problems falling/staying asleep) and daytime symptoms such as fatigue or irritability.Men (59%) were more likely than women (54%) to report COVID-somnia sleep disturbances. Those 35-44 had the highest rate of COVID-somnia at 70%. Those 55 and older were most likely to report trouble falling or staying asleep.It makes sense that so many people are having sleep problems, since insomnia is often caused by stress or lifestyle factors, which have likely changed greatly during the pandemic. Maybe you find yourself spending more time on your phone or watching TV, or you're not waking up at the same time each day.Try out these tips to get your sleep on track for 2022:If these tips don't help, you should talk to your health care provider about your sleep struggles. Most sleep problems respond well to treatment. For example, cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia is a highly effective, non-drug treatment for insomnia.For additional help with an ongoing sleep problem, you can contact an AASM-accredited sleep center near you.Source: Newswise