Sleep Apnea can Lead to Cognitive Decline in Older Men

‘Sleep warning for older men - disruption or change in sleeping patterns can lead to cognitive decline.’

says lead author Jesse Parker.Senior author of the study, Flinders Associate Professor Andrew Vakulin, says the results suggest that day-to-day activities that rely on optimal attention and cognitive speed such as driving, physical activities and walking might be affected by the encroachment of poor sleep.Medical Director of the research group, Professor Robert Adams, says decreasing deep sleep as people age is associated with cognition. This emphasizes the importance of ongoing research looking at ways to stimulate deep sleep as a means of slowing cognitive decline with age.Further longitudinal investigation is needed to connect poor sleep and sleep apnea with future changes in sleep patterns and cognitive decline as well as general microarchitectural changes in older people's sleep patterns.Source: Eurekalert