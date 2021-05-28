Dietary Pattern of Adolescents Worsened During Lockdown

‘Public policies are needed to prevent a continued increase in nutritional and health-related inequalities. ’

For Aguilar Martínez, expert in adolescent nutritional health, "understanding how lockdown affected the quality of the diet of young people helps us determine which factors impact adolescents' food-related decisions and behaviors".The study shows how young people in more socioeconomically disadvantaged positions cut back on their consumption of cereals and vegetables and increased their intake of convenience foods.The figures show that the risk of a worsening in the diet of this group is 21% greater for adolescents from other socioeconomic realities.Bosque Prous notes how the figures point to "an increase in inequalities amongst a group already vulnerable before lockdown".Given the findings, continues this expert in public health,The data gathered in this study, said the researchers,With regard to the general changes noted, the study finds that 40% of young people have increased their consumption of fruit and 21.5% say that they have eaten a more varied diet. 39.3% have cut their consumption of sweets and pastries, 49.2% that of convenience foods and 49.8% that of sugary soft drinks.On the other hand, 56% acknowledge having snacked between meals and having eaten those meals on a more irregular basis.Nevertheless, the researchers stress that "there is a need to analyze whether these changes, which have arisen over a short period of time, will remain in place in the long term."Aguilar issues a warning, noting that adolescence is a critical period in the establishment and consolidation of lifestyles that affect both development and the prevention of diseases in adulthood.This is why, she said, there is a need toshe advocated.Source: Eurekalert