Dietary Counseling Introduced at an Early Age Leads to Better Heart Health in Adults

‘Dietary counseling introduced in childhood can provide a sustained benefit to diet quality and cardiovascular health. ’

"The research shows that regular dietary counseling starting in infancy has a positive impact on the quality of fat in the diet, as well as on the serum cholesterol level, insulin sensitivity, and blood pressure. In addition, the clustering of adverse cardiovascular health markers is less common is the group that participated in the dietary counseling than in the control group", says Assistant Professor and vice-principal investigator Katja Pahkala from the University of Turku.After the dietary counseling aiming at better cardiovascular health ended, the participants were invited to a follow-up study at the age of 26. In 2015-2018, 551 people participated in the follow-up."The aim of the study was to investigate whether the persons who participated in the dietary counseling continued to have a more heart-healthy diet and a lower serum cholesterol level than the control group," says Pahkala.Better cardiovascular health due tocounselinggThe first results of the follow-up study have now been published, demonstrating that the diets of the people in the intervention group continue to be more heart-healthy. In addition, sustained beneficial effects are seen in the serum total and LDL serum cholesterol levels, which are still lower in the intervention than in the control group.Furthermore, the insulin sensitivity of the persons who participated in the counseling was also better than in the control group."As a whole, the results support the idea that counseling on a heart-healthy diet starting in childhood has a positive impact on cardiovascular health, which is sustained after discontinuation of the active counseling", sums Pahkala.Source: Eurekalert