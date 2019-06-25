medindia

Skin Care Tips to Protect Your Babies Skin

by Iswarya on  June 25, 2019 at 3:16 PM Child Health News
Babies have more delicate and sensitive skin, which is more prone to allergies, rashes, infections, and irritants. Therefore, caring for baby's skin may need special attention and protection to keep it healthy.
Skin care for babies is an essential step in their overall health routine. A change in the weather also impacts their sensitive skin. Be it heat, cold, or the rain; each one impacts your baby in different ways. Heat rashes and diaper rashes are very common among babies, and the right care is required to manage these rashes.

"Heat rashes are the most common problem that occurs in babies during the summer and humid seasons. Excessive heat and sweat get trapped in the folds of babies' skin, thus leading to a rash. Diaper rashes, on the other hand, are caused if the diaper is too small and tight. Another reason that can cause rashes and other skin concerns is the use of products which are not chemical free. It is very important to use products which are natural and mild and maintain the healthy pH of your baby's skin. So, look out for products that contain natural ingredients and are free from harsh chemicals for the best care of your baby," adds The Himalaya Drug Company's Ayurveda Expert (R&D) Subhashini N.S.

These natural ingredients help soothe skin rashes and accelerate the healing of baby's skin:

  • Calamine: Calamine is an effective ingredient that helps in healing wounds and soothing skin rashes. It contains zinc oxide that helps reduce red bumps. You can opt for a calamine infused lotion and apply it on the irritated skin after a bath or anytime during the day on clean skin.
  • Neem: Antifungal, antibacterial, antioxidant in nature, Neem helps relieve itching and soothes baby's skin. It also helps protect the baby's skin from infections.
  • Vetiver: Due to its astringent property, Vetiver helps manage excessive sweating and keeps baby's skin cool and fresh. Applying a prickly heat powder with the benefits of Neem and Vetiver after a bath can help keep your baby's skin cool and free from prickly heat.
  • Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is used extensively in Ayurveda. It acts as an antibacterial agent and an astringent, which helps accelerate the healing of baby skin. Aloe Vera, in combination with Almond Oil and Yashada Bhasma, works best to help heal diaper rashes. You can use a cream infused with these ingredients post-bath and during every diaper change.
    • Additionally, ensure to keep baby's skin hydrated with the help of a lotion or cream infused with natural ingredients like mustard, nutgrass, calamine, and aloe, which help nourish the skin and help soothe skin rashes.

    While rashes can be troublesome for your baby, it can be managed with the right care and products. If rashes still prevail, please visit your dermatologist.

