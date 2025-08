Skin Blood Flow Suffers Despite Heat and Cold Cycles During Long Sitting

Prolonged sitting impairs skin blood vessel function, and alternating temperature exposure does not prevent it.

Sitting for over 7 hours a day can impair how your skin's blood vessels expand, and even switching between hot and cold air doesn't stop the damage.

Prolonged Sitting and Skin Temperature Effects

Simulated Environmental Conditions and Participant Setup

Vascular Function Outcomes and Temperature Exposure

. A team from USC recently discovered that sitting for extended periods under stable skin temperature conditions can reduce the skin’s ability to dilate blood vessels, while alternating between local heating and cooling may help lessen this effect ().In Japan, people spend approximately 7h sitting per day, which is the longest sitting time in the world. This sedentary behavior (i.e., repeated bouts of prolonged sitting) increases the risk of cardiovascular disease . Recently, a research group has reported thatand repeated local heating and cooling can mitigate this impairment.In this study, researchers investigated the effects of prolonged sitting on forearm cutaneous vascular function under two conditions simulating real-life environments:A total of 12 young adults (six women) were included in this study.The participants sat for 120 min under the alternating temperature condition, during which they were exposed towith this sequence repeated twice. On a separate day, they were exposed to a thermoneutral ambient temperature ofCutaneous vascular function was assessed and compared between the two conditions.The results showed that prolonged sitting decreased cutaneous vasodilation function but enhanced vasoconstrictor responsiveness.These findings indicate thatTherefore, developing more effective interventions, including those that elicit greater local skin temperature fluctuations, is crucial.Source-Eurekalert