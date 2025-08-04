About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Caffeine During Exercise Boosts Performance Even in the Heat

by Naina Bhargava on Aug 4 2025 10:30 AM

Caffeine consumed during exercise, rather than before, can improve performance in the heat without worsening strain until the end of the workout.

Caffeine During Exercise Boosts Performance Even in the Heat
Caffeine is commonly known to enhance exercise performance, but its benefits may be reduced in hot environments. Previous findings revealed that consuming caffeine before exercising in the heat can increase physiological strain, including excessive breathing caused by a rise in core body temperature and reduced cerebral blood flow (1 Trusted Source
In-Exercise Caffeine Improves Exercise Performance in the Heat Without Exacerbating Hyperventilation and Brain Hypoperfusion

Go to source).
These reactions stem from a rapid spike in blood caffeine levels prior to exercise, which appears to hinder its performance-boosting effects.

Coffee Before Exercise Helps Burn Fat
Coffee Before Exercise Helps Burn Fat
Drinking strong coffee half an hour before exercising can increase fat-burning. Caffeine effects are more marked when exercise is done in the afternoon.

Caffeine Intake Timing and Performance

In this study, researchers investigated the effects of intake of moderate doses of caffeine during exercise on performance during prolonged exercise in the heat in healthy young men and women.

The results showed that blood caffeine levels gradually increased during exercise, and the duration of high-intensity exercise performed at the end of exercise was prolonged. In addition, the rating of perceived exertion was lower immediately before high-intensity exercise. By contrast, caffeine intake did not worsen hyperthermia-induced hyperventilation and cerebral hypoperfusion during exercise.

Performance Benefits Without Added Physiological Burden

These findings indicate that consuming caffeine during exercise may be an effective strategy for improving exercise performance during prolonged exercise in the heat. Moreover, this approach does not worsen physiological strain at corresponding time points compared with a no-caffeine condition.

Caffeine and Exercise may Help Fight Skin Cancer
Caffeine and Exercise may Help Fight Skin Cancer
Caffeine intake coupled with exercises may help fight skin cancer caused by sun exposure, suggests study.
However, caffeine intake resulted in greater cardiorespiratory and temperature strain at the end of exercise because of the improved exercise performance.

Reference:
  1. In-Exercise Caffeine Improves Exercise Performance in the Heat Without Exacerbating Hyperventilation and Brain Hypoperfusion - (https://journals.lww.com/acsm-msse/abstract/9900/in_exercise_caffeine_improves_exercise_performance.847.aspx)

Source-Eurekalert
Coffee After a Workout Helps Rejuvenate Muscles
Coffee After a Workout Helps Rejuvenate Muscles
Researchers are reporting that drinking coffee after a rigorous workout may help rejuvenate muscles.
Caffeine can Push Sprinters to Reach the Finish Line Faster
Caffeine can Push Sprinters to Reach the Finish Line Faster
How Coffee Will Help You Run Faster? Caffeine enhances athletes’ performance by fastening the time taken for the brain to send signals to muscles to contract and relax.

Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional