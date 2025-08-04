About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Scent of Our DNA: How Genes Shape Our Sense of Smell

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 4 2025 12:34 AM

Sense of smell may signal Alzheimer's risk—studies show odor detection ability is linked to early brain changes.

The Scent of Our DNA: How Genes Shape Our Sense of Smell
Among all the human senses, smell remains one of the least studied — even though problems with it can greatly impact quality of life and may signal hidden health conditions.
In a recent study, researchers examined the genetic factors influencing the sense of smell in over 21,000 individuals of European ancestry. They also explored whether there are notable differences between men and women. To do this, they used genome-wide association studies (GWAS), a method that compares the DNA of large groups of people to identify genetic variations linked to specific traits.

Link Found Between Sense of Smell, Alzheimer's Risk, and Sex Hormones

“We identified ten genetic regions associated with the ability to detect specific odors – seven of these are new discoveries. Three of the regions also show sex-specific effects, meaning they function differently in men and women,” explains Professor Markus Scholz, lead researcher of the study from the Institute for Medical Informatics, Statistics and Epidemiology at Leipzig University.

The findings help to explain why women, for example, perceive smells differently during their menstrual cycle or pregnancy. They could also support efforts to tailor medical diagnoses more closely to biological sex.

Another key finding of the study: “There is a link between the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and the ability to detect odors. This strengthens the evidence that the sense of smell, sex hormones and neurodegenerative diseases are interconnected,” says Franz Förster, first author of the study and an early career researcher at the Faculty of Medicine.

The genetic effects identified in the current analysis were each limited to individual odors – there was no single “universal genetic locus” that influenced the perception of multiple smells.

In the Leipzig LIFE Adult Study and other partner studies, participants were asked to identify twelve different everyday smells presented using special scent pens. Their responses were compared with genetic data and analyzed in a large-scale meta-analysis led by the Institute for Medical Informatics, Statistics and Epidemiology.

Source-Eurekalert
