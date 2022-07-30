About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Single COVID, Cold Vaccine

by Colleen Fleiss on July 30, 2022 at 10:28 PM
Font : A-A+

Single COVID, Cold Vaccine

A precise area of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein serves as a promising target for a pan-coronavirus vaccine that offers protection against new virus variants, and common colds, and helps prepare for future pandemics, according to a team of scientists in the UK.

Developing a vaccine that protects a number of different coronaviruses is a challenge because this family of viruses has many key differences, frequently mutates, and generally induces incomplete protection against reinfection.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


This is why people can suffer repeatedly from common colds, and also be infected multiple times with different variants of SARS-CoV-2.

A pan-coronavirus vaccine would need to trigger antibodies that recognize and neutralize a range of coronaviruses, stopping the virus from entering host cells and replicating, said the team at the Francis Crick Institute.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

In their study, published in Science Translational Medicine, they investigated whether antibodies that target the S2 subunit of SARS-CoV-2's spike protein also neutralize other coronaviruses. This specific area of the spike protein tethers it to the virus membrane and allows the virus to fuse with the membrane of a host cell.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

"The S2 area of the spike protein is a promising target for a potential pan-coronavirus vaccine because this area is much more similar across different coronaviruses than the S1 area. It is less subject to mutations, and so a vaccine targeted at this area should be more robust," Kevin Ng, a doctoral student in the Retroviral Immunology Laboratory at the Crick.

The S2 area of the spike protein has, until recently, been overlooked as providing a basis for vaccination. This is because certain critical targets in the S2 area are only revealed after the virus has bound to a cell, a process mediated by the S1 area.

As a result, there may be a narrower window of opportunity for S2 antibodies to neutralize the virus than for antibodies that target the S1 area.

"There's a lot of research still to do as we continue to test S2 antibodies against different coronaviruses and look for the most appropriate route to design and test a potential vaccine," said George Kassiotis, corresponding author and principal group leader at the Crick.

Source: IANS
Needle-free COVID Vaccine Patch Could Replace Painful Injection

Needle-free COVID Vaccine Patch Could Replace Painful Injection


Forget those painful injections. Needle-free COVID vaccine patch could be the best alternative to a traditional needle vaccine in the fight against COVID-19 variants like Omicron.
Advertisement

Can Needle-free Nasal Vaccine Protect Against COVID-19?

Can Needle-free Nasal Vaccine Protect Against COVID-19?


A bacteriophage-based, highly efficacious, needle and adjuvant-free, mucosal COVID-19 vaccine has been developed.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Brain Freeze Brain Freeze
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in ChildrenRSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Vaccination for ChildrenVaccination for Children
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Brain Freeze Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Color Blindness Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Find a Hospital Daily Calorie Requirements Blood - Sugar Chart Sanatogen Drug Interaction Checker
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR