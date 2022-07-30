About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Nearly Half US Public Healthworkers Report at Least 1 Mental Condition, Says CDC

by Colleen Fleiss on July 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Nearly Half US Public Healthworkers Report at Least 1 Mental Condition, Says CDC

Nearly 50% of health workers in the United States reported symptoms of at least one mental health condition.

In a 2022 survey of 26,069 public health workers, 48 percent reported symptoms of at least one mental health condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mental Health Disorders

About 8 percent of the workers reported suicidal thoughts.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder


Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
Advertisement


These symptoms were most common among those who worked more than 60 hours a week or spent most of their time working on Covid-19 response activities, according to the survey.

"These findings highlight the need for public health organizations to protect the mental health of their employees," said the CDC.



Source: IANS
Quiz on Depression

Quiz on Depression


The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this affliction to help ourselves or our loved ones to cope and, hopefully, resolve it. How well do you know the facts about depression? Take this quiz and f
Advertisement

Brilliant Human Brain - Animation

Brilliant Human Brain - Animation


The most amazing and complex organ in the entire universe, the human brain continues to remain an enigma.
Anxiety Screening Test

Anxiety Screening Test


Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Hearing Loss Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Indian Medical Journals A-Z Drug Brands in India Accident and Trauma Care Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE