Nearly Half US Public Healthworkers Report at Least 1 Mental Condition, Says CDC

In a 2022 survey of 26,069 public health workers, 48 percent reported symptoms of at least one mental health condition, reports Xinhua news agency.
Mental Health DisordersAbout 8 percent of the workers reported suicidal thoughts.
‘A total of 28.4 percent reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, followed by anxiety (27.9 percent), and depression (27.7 percent).’
These symptoms were most common among those who worked more than 60 hours a week or spent most of their time working on Covid-19 response activities, according to the survey.
"These findings highlight the need for public health organizations to protect the mental health of their employees," said the CDC.
Source: IANS
