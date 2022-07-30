About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Monkeypox Cases Rise to 5,189 in United States

by Colleen Fleiss on July 30, 2022 at 10:25 PM
Font : A-A+

Monkeypox Cases Rise to 5,189 in United States

In the United States, the total number of monkeypox cases has risen to 5,189 as of Saturday, according to the latest update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far the US has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


Health experts said due to the testing bottlenecks across the country, cases are likely being undercounted, Xinhua news agency reported.

While federal officials weigh a nationwide public health emergency declaration around the monkeypox outbreak, San Francisco and New York states began sounding the alarm on Thursday.
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox

Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox


Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are diagnosed in other countries. The name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. There are two f
Advertisement

San Francisco became the first major US city to declare a local health emergency on monkeypox in an effort to strengthen the city's preparedness and response amid high demand for the vaccine.

Monkeypox: New Statistics

The declaration, which will go into effect on August 1, allows city departments to mobilize and coordinate more effectively, Mayor London Breed's office said in a statement.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health had confirmed 281 cases of monkeypox after reporting its first case in early June.

In New York, state Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett declared monkeypox an "imminent threat" to public health, as the number of cases continues to increase.

"This declaration means that local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities will be able to access additional state reimbursement, after other federal and state funding sources are maximized, to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities," Bassett said in a statement.

New York State has secured more than 60,000 Jynneos monkeypox vaccine doses to date, according to the state health department.

So far, 338,000 vaccine doses have been delivered across the country, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized 786,000 additional doses of the Jynneos vaccine, and jurisdictions can place orders starting Friday.

The federal government is continuing to monitor the response to monkeypox and will use that to consider whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Since the US reported the first monkeypox case on May 17, cases have kept going up nationwide, with the highest daily case count jumping to 439 on July 15, according to the CDC.

The CDC has recently confirmed two cases of monkeypox in children. One case is a toddler who is a resident of California. The other is an infant who is not an American resident.

The country has also spotted its first case of monkeypox this year in a pregnant woman last week.

Top US infectious diseases official Anthony Fauci said monkeypox poses "a profound risk" to groups including pregnant women and children.

Source: IANS
Can Monkeypox Infection Turn Dangerous?

Can Monkeypox Infection Turn Dangerous?


Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin and respiratory droplets.
Advertisement

US Expert Says Monkeypox may Not Spread as Fast as COVID

US Expert Says Monkeypox may Not Spread as Fast as COVID


A US infectious expert has revealed that monkeypox virus may not spread as fast as SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Monkeypox Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Color Blindness Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood - Sugar Chart Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Iron Intake Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR