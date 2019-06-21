Simple Tips to Keep Your Babies Sun-Safe This Summer

Summer is a wonderful time to enjoy some outdoor time with kids. But it is also the time for more injuries and emergency room visits for children. Hence, Keep in mind the following precautions so that you can have a safe and fun summer.

Rajesh Vohra, CEO - Artsana India, in assistance with Chicco Baby Research Center, shared some tips:



‘Too much sun exposure leads to skin damage, sunburn, dehydration, prickly heat, a weakened immune system, and skin cancer. Simple sun safety precautions like applying sunscreen, wearing protective clothing and sunglasses can minimize the risks of sun exposure.’

Apply sunscreen: Make the usage of a sunscreen a must before stepping out. Your toddler's skin is sensitive and needs attention, especially during the peak summer. A layer of protection against UVA, UVB, and infrared rays on toddler's skin should be the agenda. Look for features like a broad spectrum, water resistant, and easy to apply.

Sunglasses: Try to protect your baby's eyes and skin from direct exposure of the sun. It is essential to make sure that your baby wears sunglasses.

Wear protective clothing: Find wide-brimmed hats, full-sleeved clothes with comfortable fabric.

Seek shade in extreme sunlight: Whenever the sun is at its peak and temperature is high, it's good to keep babies in the shade to avoid sunburn.

Sharmila K, Senior Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Apollo Cradle Jubilee Hills, suggested:



Prickly Heat: The most common skin problem an infant can get because of clogging of skin pores and accumulation of sweat. These can be controlled by frequent application of lotions such as calamine or a moisturizer, especially on the skin folds, like the neck, thighs, groom area behind knees and elbows.

Sunburns: Any child over 6 months with sensitive skin needs proper sun protection. Infants are recommended to stay indoors. Older kids (1-5) should have sunscreen applied at regular intervals, and use of hats and shades should be encouraged.

Dehydration: While breastfed babies are safe due to intake of mother's milk, infants who are formula fed or have started consuming food must be given extra water after food. To avoid dehydration, they can be fed the fruits with high water content like watermelon and oranges at regular intervals.

Fevers: Fevers are most common in newborns during summer. Over-wrapping them should be avoided, and they should be clothed loosely. When you notice a temperature rise in the kids, give them a bath. This cools the baby immediately.

Diarrhoea: Loose motions in exclusively breastfed baby is uncommon. Babies who are fed food or water are more prone to stomach infections. If there is blood in stools, visit the doctor immediately as it might be dysentery and would need antibiotics.



