Summer Tips for Your Baby's Hair and Scalp

Summer is here and it is essential to keep your baby cool and refreshed. Here are some tips for their hair and scalp to keep dry and flaky skin at bay.

A baby's delicate skin is highly susceptible to these skin conditions along with sweating, especially during seasonal changes. This makes it imperative for parents to practice and incorporate a hair care routine to soothe their tender scalp and ensure healthy hair.



‘Caring for your baby's skin and hair is important during summer. Make sure you use products that are free from SLS/SLES/ALES, phthalates, parabens, alcohol, artificial color/dyes, mineral oil, and animal-derived ingredients to ensure that your baby's hair and scalp remains healthy throughout.’ "We all are aware that baby's hair and scalp is sensitive, which makes it vulnerable to irritation. Moreover, during summer, the scalp is prone to sweating which leads to discomfort. But these conditions can be managed by ample care such as a gentle head massage with a baby oil and washing the scalp with warm water. Further, proper hair care helps in keeping the hair shiny and healthy. Using a shampoo and baby oil that include parabens and SLS/SLES is not the best option for your little one. Instead, it is advisable to use products infused with herbs that help keep the skin nourished," says Dr. Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company.



Here are two key points that will help you choose the right products for your baby's hair and scalp:



For an oil massage: While massaging baby's body, concentrate on the scalp as this helps improve blood circulation. Flaky skin and cradle cap can be managed by gently massaging the scalp with an oil. An oil massage also helps promote sound sleep. It is advisable to use a baby oil which is free from mineral oil and lanolin and is enriched with Olive Oil and Winter Cherry. Vitamin E in Olive Oil helps soften the skin and Winter Cherry helps soothe the skin.



Use a shampoo to nourish the hair and scalp: You can opt for a shampoo or a head-to-heel baby wash to clean the hair and scalp. Use a shampoo that can nourish baby's hair without causing any irritation or tears. A shampoo containing Chickpea, a natural source of protein, helps condition and moisturize the hair, and Hibiscus helps nourish the hair. For a baby wash, you can opt for one that is infused with Watermelon and Neem. Watermelon helps keep the skin and scalp refreshed and Neem helps protect the skin.



Caring for your baby's skin and hair could be one of the best moments that you will cherish for days to come. Incorporating products free from SLS/SLES/ALES, phthalates, parabens, alcohol, artificial color/dyes, mineral oil, and animal-derived ingredients like lanolin and tallow ensures that your baby's hair and scalp remains healthy throughout.







