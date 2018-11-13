Simple Tips to Beat Bad Hair Days This Winter

Font : A- A+



With winter just setting in, there is an enthusiasm to bring out the warm jackets, cozy hoodies and to feel the cold winds. But it comes along with new concerns like dry hair and dandruff problems that you should take care of.

Simple Tips to Beat Bad Hair Days This Winter



Reduce your worries and follow some easy tips to make your hair look good, suggest Samay Dutta, Director - NOIR, the Luxury Blow Bar and Jagadeesh. P, Trainer, Paul Mitchell India.



‘Winter has set in! Despite the cold weather, this is the time our hair needs to look its best. Stay away from washing your hair daily in winter as it will soak the natural oil and make your hair look unhealthy, dull and without moisture.’

Read More.. Take a hot oil massage: A hot oil massage once a week from coconut or almond oil will be a breather for the scalp. This will help you to prevent a dry and flaky scalp and improve your blood circulation resulting in nourishing hair this winter.

A hot oil massage once a week from coconut or almond oil will be a breather for the scalp. This will help you to prevent a dry and flaky scalp and improve your blood circulation resulting in nourishing hair this winter. Trimming: Trimming is essential for any naturalist regardless of the weather but bears particular importance in the winter. Cool air can cause hair to become dry and brittle which can lead to breakage and split ends. Trimming ends regularly will stop hair from breaking.

Trimming is essential for any naturalist regardless of the weather but bears particular importance in the winter. Cool air can cause hair to become dry and brittle which can lead to breakage and split ends. Trimming ends regularly will stop hair from breaking. Invest in a good, deep conditioner: As we all know, conditioning is necessary after shampooing. During winter, your focus should be on deep conditioners. This will be a magic formula to keep your scalp away from dryness.

As we all know, conditioning is necessary after shampooing. During winter, your focus should be on deep conditioners. This will be a magic formula to keep your scalp away from dryness. DIY Hair Mask: Just like the different types of masks we use on our skin, hair masks have become one of the hottest beauty trends right now. Cold weather is the cause for dry scalp, and one should keep it hydrated. A simple routine of weekly deep conditioning treatment at home for 15 minutes penetrates your hair with all the natural flowing oils.

Just like the different types of masks we use on our skin, hair masks have become one of the hottest beauty trends right now. Cold weather is the cause for dry scalp, and one should keep it hydrated. A simple routine of weekly deep conditioning treatment at home for 15 minutes penetrates your hair with all the natural flowing oils. Don't overwash your hair: Stay away from washing your hair every day in winter. Everyday washing will soak the hair's natural oil and make your hair look dull, unhealthy and without any moist. Wash your hair twice a week for frizz-free hair.

Stay away from washing your hair every day in winter. Everyday washing will soak the hair's natural oil and make your hair look dull, unhealthy and without any moist. Wash your hair twice a week for frizz-free hair. Protective styling: Cover up your hair as much as possible during colder months. Tucking your hair away will eliminate damage and dryness caused by the weather. Styles such as buns, wigs, weaves and head scarves should be your best friend this season. Make sure hair is hydrated and conditioned before tucking it away.





Source: IANS Reduce your worries and follow some easy tips to make your hair look good, suggest Samay Dutta, Director - NOIR, the Luxury Blow Bar and Jagadeesh. P, Trainer, Paul Mitchell India.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: