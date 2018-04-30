Taking special care of your hair during your teen years will help you in the long run, suggest experts.



Prerna Taneja, Cosmetologist, and Agnes Chen, technical head of Streax Professional, have listed tips for teenagers:

Top, Simple Hair Care Tips for Teenagers

‘ Top hair care tips for teenagers

Regular hair trimming

Egg whites for shiny, soft hair

Avoid using hot water to have a hair bath

Rest well and have a good night's sleep. ’

Advertisement

Get your hair trimmed every 5-6 weeks. Getting rid of dead hair is extremely essential.Before you take a shower, apply olive oil to your hair ends in the shower. This will help prevent split ends.Take egg whites and massage it into your scalp for about 5 minutes. Rinse off with a bit of shampoo. This will make your hair beyond shiny and soft.Shampoos and conditioners are important products to keep your hair clean and healthy. Try to use one that moisturises and hydrates your hair.Avoid using hot water to have a hair bath. Hot water can dry out your hair faster and leave your scalp feeling irritated and tight.Swimming in chlorine-filtered water can impact your hair.Avoid experimenting with hot styling tools as they can have a negative impact on your hair.Split ends are exactly what the word states -- ends that have split in two or even three strands because of harsh towel drying, excessive combing and unprotected heating. When you get out of the shower, grab a towel and gently squeeze the water out instead of harshly rubbing the hair together.Wash your hair using purifying shampoos that are mild and gentle, and aid in getting rid of excess oil and sebum.Using hydrating masks on rough and dry ends will not only add the required shine to your hair but will enhance your hair in more ways than one.Mid-length and ends generally demand extra attention. So, using the right products such as hair serums will help eliminate frizz and add shine to your crowning glory.* The one thing that all teenagers enjoy is staying up late and having fun. However, a very important way to have great hair is to rest well and have a good night's sleep.Source: IANS