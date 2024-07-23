About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why is Tap Water Not Safe for Nasal Rinsing?

by Adeline Dorcas on Jul 23 2024 1:05 PM

Why is Tap Water Not Safe for Nasal Rinsing?
Nasal rinsing, also known as nasal irrigation or sinus rinsing, is a common personal hygiene practice used to cleanse nasal passages.
Nasal rinsing uses saline solution, a mixture of sodium chloride and water (i.e.salt and water), with a neti pot or a rinse bottle to remove dust, pollen and other allergens as well as help to loosen thick mucus from the nasal passage. However, in certain cases, unsterilized tap water is used for nasal wash (1 Trusted Source
What to know about another dangerous amoeba linked to neti pots and nasal rinsing

Go to source).


Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals have issued a warning against using tap water to irrigate nasal sinuses.
Types of Water Safe for Nasal Irrigation

  • Distilled or sterile water
  • Boiled and cooled tap water
  • Filtered water that has passed through a filter developed to trap potentially harmful organisms

Common Nasal Irrigation Devices

  • Neti pots
  • Bulb syringes
  • Squeeze bottles
  • Battery-operated pulsed water devices (2 Trusted Source
    Is Rinsing Your Sinuses With Neti Pots Safe?

    Go to source    )

Hidden Dangers Behind Nasal Rinsing

Rinsing the nose with unsterilized tap water can lead to severe infection. According to a new study, acanthamoeba, a deadly organism found in tap water, is the latest threat.

Do not rinse your nose with tap water unless it was previously boiled. A new study suggests that there is another organism (amoeba) that could cause severe infections if you rinse your nose with tap water”, said Zachary Rubin, MD, pediatric allergist clinical immunologist.

Dr. Dimple Jangda, an ayurveda coach and gut health expert, says that tap water was never safe, considering the number of harmful forever chemicals, and industrial pollutants found in it. "It's home to a wide range of bacteria and parasites that live in water bodies and can easily enter our bodies through consumption. Acanthamoeba, a common microscopic free-living organism, is commonly found in water bodies such as tap water, rivers, lakes, and swimming pools".


Health Risks Linked to Acanthamoeba Infections

Nasal rinsing with unboiled tap water can affect your nasal passage and overall lung health. Acanthamoeba can also enter the brain and central nervous system (CNS) through the nasal passage and cause serious health problems like granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE), said Dr. Jangda.

Safety Tips for Nasal Irrigation

Dr. R.R.Dutta, HOD, internal medicine at Paras Health, Gurugram, suggests the following preventive measures for individuals who regularly perform nasal irrigation using tap water:
  • Use distilled or boiled water for nasal irrigation to reduce the risk of Acanthamoeba contamination
  • If you are using tap water, make sure it is properly boiled and cooled before use in order to reduce the chance of amoebic contamination
  • Always clean, disinfect and air dry nasal irrigation devices thoroughly after using them to prevent the buildup of bacteria or other harmful organisms
  • Be cautious of any signs or symptoms of infection, such as nasal congestion, fever, headache, or changes in mental status, and seek medical attention immediately if any concerns arise

Alternative Methods for Nasal Rinsing

Dr. Jangda says Nasyam therapy (an Ayurvedic treatment) involves administering medicated oil or herbal extract drops through the nostrils can be used to remove excess toxins accumulated in the nose, throat, and head.

Thus, the medicine used in nasyam treatment heals the inner tissues and brings the mucus down into the throat after which the patient can spit it out. During the post-nasyam treatment, it is advisable to gargle with warm water, salt, and turmeric to prevent throat infection caused by bacteria and parasites dripping into the throat area.

Flush Your Sinuses Safely

Sinus rinses are always safe only when it's done correctly. Extra care must be taken to avoid amoebic meningitis.

References:
  1. What to know about another dangerous amoeba linked to neti pots and nasal rinsing - (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/what-to-know-about-another-dangerous-amoeba-linked-to-neti-pots-and-nasal-rinsing)
  2. Is Rinsing Your Sinuses With Neti Pots Safe? - (https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/rinsing-your-sinuses-neti-pots-safe)


Source-Medindia


