Why is Tap Water Not Safe for Nasal Rinsing?

What to know about another dangerous amoeba linked to neti pots and nasal rinsing



Types of Water Safe for Nasal Irrigation

Distilled or sterile water

Boiled and cooled tap water

Filtered water that has passed through a filter developed to trap potentially harmful organisms

Common Nasal Irrigation Devices

Neti pots

Bulb syringes

Squeeze bottles

Is Rinsing Your Sinuses With Neti Pots Safe?



Hidden Dangers Behind Nasal Rinsing

Health Risks Linked to Acanthamoeba Infections

Safety Tips for Nasal Irrigation

Use distilled or boiled water for nasal irrigation to reduce the risk of Acanthamoeba contamination

If you are using tap water, make sure it is properly boiled and cooled before use in order to reduce the chance of amoebic contamination

Always clean, disinfect and air dry nasal irrigation devices thoroughly after using them to prevent the buildup of bacteria or other harmful organisms

Be cautious of any signs or symptoms of infection, such as nasal congestion, fever, headache, or changes in mental status, and seek medical attention immediately if any concerns arise

Alternative Methods for Nasal Rinsing

Flush Your Sinuses Safely

Nasal rinsing, also known asor, is a common personal hygiene practice used to cleanse nasal passages.Nasal rinsing uses saline solution, a mixture of sodium chloride and water (i.e.salt and water), with a neti pot or a rinse bottle to remove dust, pollen and other allergens as well as help to loosen thick mucus from the nasal passage. However, in certain cases, unsterilized tap water is used for nasal wash ().Rinsing the nose with unsterilized tap water can lead to severe infection. According to a new study, acanthamoeba, a deadly organism found in tap water, is the latest threat.. A new study suggests that there is another organism (amoeba) that could cause severe infections if you rinse your nose with tap water”, said Zachary Rubin, MD, pediatric allergist clinical immunologist.Dr. Dimple Jangda, an ayurveda coach and gut health expert, says that tap water was never safe, considering the number of harmful forever chemicals, and industrial pollutants found in it. "It's home to a wide range of bacteria and parasites that live in water bodies and can easily enter our bodies through consumption., a common microscopic free-living organism, is commonly found in water bodies such as tap water, rivers, lakes, and swimming pools".Nasal rinsing with unboiled tap water can affect your nasal passage and overall lung health. Acanthamoeba can also enter the brain and central nervous system (CNS) through the nasal passage and cause serious health problems like granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE), said Dr. Jangda.Dr. R.R.Dutta, HOD, internal medicine at Paras Health, Gurugram, suggests the following preventive measures for individuals who regularly perform nasal irrigation using tap water:Dr. Jangda says(an Ayurvedic treatment) involves administering medicated oil or herbal extract drops through the nostrils can be used to remove excess toxins accumulated in the nose, throat, and head.Thus, the medicine used in nasyam treatment heals the inner tissues and brings the mucus down into the throat after which the patient can spit it out. During the post-nasyam treatment, it is advisable to gargle with warm water, salt, and turmeric to prevent throat infection caused by bacteria and parasites dripping into the throat area.Sinus rinses are always safe only when it's done correctly. Extra care must be taken to avoid amoebic meningitis.Source-Medindia