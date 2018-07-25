medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple Hair Care Tips to Get Rid of Frizzy Hair

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 25, 2018 at 12:58 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women always like to have smooth, shiny, silky hair but frizzy hair is a never-ending battle for many. The main cause of frizzy hair is lack of moisture in the hair and humidity adds more to the suffering. But don't worry!
Simple Hair Care Tips to Get Rid of Frizzy Hair
Simple Hair Care Tips to Get Rid of Frizzy Hair

Mahika Yadav, Director, Madonna and Sargam Dhawan, Director, DAFNI India share a few tips that will make you combat frizz like a pro and eliminate all the bad hair days.

  • Use a straightening iron with bristles or teeth: The teeth when combined with heat leaves your hair smooth and shiny. Use straighter brush which does exactly that and also sets the temperature that is right for your hair.
  • Use leave-in defrizzing balm: Go for Leave in a defrizzing balm. This is a quick and go-to method where you don't have to worry about washing your hair. It helps to easily tame your hair and maintain sleek and stylish hairstyles.
  • Try keratin treatment: If you want something that is time-saving, and long-lasting keratin treatment is perfect for you. A method that is resistant to any weather be it summer, winter or monsoon, it will make your hair straight sleek and party ready. So say Adios! To the frizz.
  • Check on your food intake: What you take inside of your body shows its results outside. Having a protein, fiber and vitamin rich diet is essential for healthy and smooth hair. It helps in stimulating the natural keratin already present in the hair. So, make sure you get enough goodness of these elements for healthy and frizz free hair.
  • Use a shampoo that is sulfate and alcohol-free: Sulfate dries out your hair strands which cause hair to soak up the humidity in the air like a sponge and thus causing static in the hair which makes it frizzy. Same goes for alcohol. Alcohol swells up the hair cuticles thus causing frizziness. Instead, use products which are rich in glycerine and sulfate and are alcohol-free.
  • Use a hydrating hair mask: Giving your hair a special treatment once a week is essential, it helps fill in any holes in the hair shaft that soak up outside moisture, which in turn makes your hair frizzy, use something which is rich in glycerine and proteins which will help to battle the frizz.
  • Air dry your hair 90 percent before blow drying: Instead of going berserk to dry your hair right after you shower with a towel and then hair dryer, gently pat it with a towel and let 90 percent of your hair air dry. Rubbing it harshly can cause friction in hair leading it to static and hence frizz up, once you start drying it, the condition worsens, leading you to frizz.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Brittle and Dry Hair - Symptom Evaluation

Brittle and Dry Hair - Symptom Evaluation

Is your hair dry and brittle? Are you facing hair-loss problems? It is an early symptom or sign of thyroid problem or due to poor nutrition. Other causes are less prevalent.

Skin and Hair Care Tips for This Monsoon

Skin and Hair Care Tips for This Monsoon

Monsoon is here and the humidity can cause the skin and hair to misbehave. Here are few tips for skin and hair care by health professionals.

Treatment for Frizzy Hair

Treatment for Frizzy Hair

Scientists have found the treatment for frizzy hair by creating a product that keeps hair straight no matter what the atmosphere.

Perfect Hair Care and Foot Care Tips for This Monsoon

Perfect Hair Care and Foot Care Tips for This Monsoon

Do not worry about this monsoon. Follow these hair care and foot care tips to enjoy this rainy season with perfect hair and happy feet.

Causes of Hair Loss

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Hair Analysis

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Replacement for Women

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone hair treatment results in lustrous, detangled hair, provides thermal protection against heat styling techniques, and retains moisture. Silicones are water-soluble or water-insoluble.

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

From skincare tips to healthy living, it’s all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on…

More News on:

Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Hair Replacement for Men Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy Silicone Hair Treatment 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...