Simple Skin, Hair Care Tips for this Winter

Font : A- A+



Men are equally mindful of their hair and skin like women. So, instead of experimenting and trying new hacks now and then, start with the basics.

Simple Skin, Hair Care Tips for this Winter



Aparna Santhanam, consultant dermatologist, True Roots botanical hair tonic, and Aalim Hakim, chief styling officer, StudioX complete men's grooming range, list tips to help you get through the chilly weather



‘Cold winter air can create havoc for your poor skin and hair. While women are very careful about getting that extra care during winter, men nowadays have become equally attentive of their hair and skin. So, make sure you follow this winter care regimen for soft skin and healthy hair.’

Read More.. For her:



Boost your skin confidence: Hydration, and moisturizing is essential for your skin, especially with the cold air making the skin severely dry. It's a lesser known fact that coconut is great for the skin and has a number of uses. Using a light-weight body lotion enriched with coconut butter will not only keep your skin feeling supple and well-protected, but also gives your skin a party-ready glow.

Hydration, and moisturizing is essential for your skin, especially with the cold air making the skin severely dry. It's a lesser known fact that coconut is great for the skin and has a number of uses. Using a light-weight body lotion enriched with coconut butter will not only keep your skin feeling supple and well-protected, but also gives your skin a party-ready glow. Nourish your roots: Your hair is the next in line after your skin that bears the brunt of the chilly air. Be it frizziness of hair or dandruff; the root problem is lack of ample nourishment. Oiling regularly with a coconut-based hair oil keeps the moisture levels up and the dryness away. To nourish your hair deeper, use a botanical spray with chamomile extracts, this will increase the lustre of your hair and give it a great texture. For those of you who are seeing some silvery strands on your head, chamomile is a wonder ingredient and is also a great way to increase the melanin level in your roots thus delaying the process of greying.

Your hair is the next in line after your skin that bears the brunt of the chilly air. Be it frizziness of hair or dandruff; the root problem is lack of ample nourishment. Oiling regularly with a coconut-based hair oil keeps the moisture levels up and the dryness away. To nourish your hair deeper, use a botanical spray with chamomile extracts, this will increase the lustre of your hair and give it a great texture. For those of you who are seeing some silvery strands on your head, chamomile is a wonder ingredient and is also a great way to increase the melanin level in your roots thus delaying the process of greying. Soothe your lips: Lips tend to get chapped, dry and red in winters. Use a home-made sugar scrub with a little coconut oil over your lips to gently remove dead skin and leave them with a soothing feel. For him:



Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate: Though this may seem like a very basic tip, most of the times we tend to overlook this. Keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day is essential to avoid dehydration which helps in keeping the body hydrated inside out. Dehydration can show on the skin and make your skin act up with irritation or dryness. So make sure you have at least 2-3 liters of water in your diet every day.

Though this may seem like a very basic tip, most of the times we tend to overlook this. Keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day is essential to avoid dehydration which helps in keeping the body hydrated inside out. Dehydration can show on the skin and make your skin act up with irritation or dryness. So make sure you have at least 2-3 liters of water in your diet every day. Good quality equals good style: Use a good quality hair shampoo which will cool down your scalp and leave it feeling clean. The right shampoo helps to give your hair a perfect balance of softness, smoothness, and volume needed for everyday superior styling. While styling your hair, use a wax post-shower so that it catches on well and gives your hair a fresher look. Men with a mane, don't neglect your beard. Use a beard serum to style it into the desired look you want to achieve.

Use a good quality hair shampoo which will cool down your scalp and leave it feeling clean. The right shampoo helps to give your hair a perfect balance of softness, smoothness, and volume needed for everyday superior styling. While styling your hair, use a wax post-shower so that it catches on well and gives your hair a fresher look. Men with a mane, don't neglect your beard. Use a beard serum to style it into the desired look you want to achieve. Get fresh with face wash: Daily bathing soaps are a big no-no as they dry out the skin and sometimes cause redness. A well-groomed man needs to be particular about his overall look from head to toe. Use a face wash that helps cleanse grime and pollution, brightens your skin and most importantly gives it a burst of aqua cooling with a refreshing fragrance.



Source: IANS Aparna Santhanam, consultant dermatologist, True Roots botanical hair tonic, and Aalim Hakim, chief styling officer, StudioX complete men's grooming range, list tips to help you get through the chilly weatherSource: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: