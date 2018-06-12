medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple Skin, Hair Care Tips for this Winter

by Iswarya on  December 6, 2018 at 4:34 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men are equally mindful of their hair and skin like women. So, instead of experimenting and trying new hacks now and then, start with the basics.
Simple Skin, Hair Care Tips for this Winter
Simple Skin, Hair Care Tips for this Winter

Aparna Santhanam, consultant dermatologist, True Roots botanical hair tonic, and Aalim Hakim, chief styling officer, StudioX complete men's grooming range, list tips to help you get through the chilly weather

For her:

  • Boost your skin confidence: Hydration, and moisturizing is essential for your skin, especially with the cold air making the skin severely dry. It's a lesser known fact that coconut is great for the skin and has a number of uses. Using a light-weight body lotion enriched with coconut butter will not only keep your skin feeling supple and well-protected, but also gives your skin a party-ready glow.
  • Nourish your roots: Your hair is the next in line after your skin that bears the brunt of the chilly air. Be it frizziness of hair or dandruff; the root problem is lack of ample nourishment. Oiling regularly with a coconut-based hair oil keeps the moisture levels up and the dryness away. To nourish your hair deeper, use a botanical spray with chamomile extracts, this will increase the lustre of your hair and give it a great texture. For those of you who are seeing some silvery strands on your head, chamomile is a wonder ingredient and is also a great way to increase the melanin level in your roots thus delaying the process of greying.
  • Soothe your lips: Lips tend to get chapped, dry and red in winters. Use a home-made sugar scrub with a little coconut oil over your lips to gently remove dead skin and leave them with a soothing feel.
For him:

  • Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate: Though this may seem like a very basic tip, most of the times we tend to overlook this. Keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day is essential to avoid dehydration which helps in keeping the body hydrated inside out. Dehydration can show on the skin and make your skin act up with irritation or dryness. So make sure you have at least 2-3 liters of water in your diet every day.
  • Good quality equals good style: Use a good quality hair shampoo which will cool down your scalp and leave it feeling clean. The right shampoo helps to give your hair a perfect balance of softness, smoothness, and volume needed for everyday superior styling. While styling your hair, use a wax post-shower so that it catches on well and gives your hair a fresher look. Men with a mane, don't neglect your beard. Use a beard serum to style it into the desired look you want to achieve.
  • Get fresh with face wash: Daily bathing soaps are a big no-no as they dry out the skin and sometimes cause redness. A well-groomed man needs to be particular about his overall look from head to toe. Use a face wash that helps cleanse grime and pollution, brightens your skin and most importantly gives it a burst of aqua cooling with a refreshing fragrance.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Winter Skin Care Tips That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Learn how to take care of your skin properly this winter with The Body Shop India expert Shikhee Agrawal.

Perfect Winter Skin Care Tips for Men

Winter is almost here. Your regular skin care routine may not be quite enough to protect your skin from the cold weather and dry winds. So, here are a few winter skin care tips every style-conscious men should follow this Winter.

Essential Lip and Hand Care Tips That You Should Follow This Winter

If you don't want to deal with chapped lips and dry skin this winter season, here are a few lip care and skin care routine tips you can try to keep your skin winter ready.

Easy and Quick Remedies to Nourish Skin this Winter

Winter weather is not fun for the skin. Cold temperatures along with low humidity can be a recipe for dry, flaky and dehydrated skin. It is necessary that your skin obtains maximum nourishment and care during the chilly season.

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone hair treatment results in lustrous, detangled hair, provides thermal protection against heat styling techniques, and retains moisture. Silicones are water-soluble or water-insoluble.

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

From skincare tips to healthy living, it’s all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on…

More News on:

Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Hair Replacement for Men Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy Silicone Hair Treatment 

What's New on Medindia

Bubble Baby Disease

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Siltuximab for Treating Castleman's Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive