medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Essential Lip and Hand Care Tips That You Should Follow This Winter

by Iswarya on  November 29, 2018 at 5:15 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Your skin can get super dry and scaly during the winter months. Combat dry winter skin especially your lips and hands by retaining your skin's natural moisture with these few expert tips.
Essential Lip and Hand Care Tips That You Should Follow This Winter
Essential Lip and Hand Care Tips That You Should Follow This Winter

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa(FSN) Brands Marketing Pvt Ltd doles out tips on how to take care of your lips and hands.

Tips for lips

  • Never brush or rub your lips with your teeth or fingers, create a natural exfoliator by mixing a few drops of Argan Pure cold pressed oil is mixed with one tablespoon of brown sugar for smoother lips.
  • Honey is a great moisturizer for a chapped lip. Simply apply honey on your lips, or make a paste of honey and glycerin and apply it before going to bed.
  • Apply fresh milk cream on your lips and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then, gently wash your lips with a cotton ball dipped in lukewarm water. Do this daily to enjoy soft and pink lips.
  • During this cold season, a lip care routine is crucial before going to bed. Wash your lips thoroughly with lukewarm water. Pat dry with a soft cloth and then immediately apply lip balm.

    • Tips for hands

  • Protect your hands by wearing rubber gloves for your washing. Always apply a good hand cream post washing hands to retain moisture.
  • You should massage hand at night with good nourishing cream and don't forget to massage your nails and skin around your nails.
  • Before taking a bath apply oil and massage into your skin. It will help in making your hands soft and supple.
  • Apply cream immediately after you take a bath. Your skin is damp at that time and applying moisturizer soon after you take a bath helps lock moisture in your skin.
  • For winters try and use soaps with glycerin or shower gels.

  • Mix 1 tablespoon avocado oil into one tablespoon honey and one tablespoon yogurt and massage the hands. Wash off after 10 minutes to reduce dryness from your hands.

    • Inputs from Swati Kapoor, Co-Founder of SoulTree.

  • Break the lip-licking cycle: With the onset of winters, lips tend to get very dry. People tend to lick their lips thinking this will help with the dryness. This has a reverse effect on the lips; saliva makes the lips even drier. Keep your body hydrated by drinking ample amounts of water; this will help keep your body and lips hydrated.
  • A lip balm is a must: Pick lip balms with nourishing and healing properties with ingredients such as organic ghee, almond oil and coconut oil that is highly moisturizing and help protect the lips.
  • Lipstick: Lipsticks offer great protection against cold weather and help prevent chapping. Lipsticks colors like pink and plum are always fun to wear during winters. The key is to opt for lipsticks that add a pop of color to not only your skin but also moistures the lips. Ingredients like Organic ghee, honey, almond oil, Rose oil will help keep lips soft during winters.
  • Hand cream: Regular use of hand cream will help protect the hands from dryness, irritation and cracking. Ingredients like kokum butter, organic honey, aloe, turmeric, sesame oil, apricot oil have ultra-moisturizing which keep the skin nourished and soft.
  • Sun protection cream: Protecting our skin from UV rays in winters as necessary as in summers. It is essential to protect our skin from the harsh sun rays, which can make them drier and look hydrated. Apply a Sun protection cream before going out in the sun to keep it from cracking and peeling.


    • Source: IANS

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions
    Advertisement

    Most Popular On Medindia:

    The Essence of Yoga

    The Essence of Yoga

    Blood Pressure Calculator

    Blood Pressure Calculator

    Drug Interaction Checker

    Drug Interaction Checker

    Recommended Reading

    Monsoon Skin Care: Beauty Hacks for Hassle Free Season

    Monsoon is here and along with the rain, humidity comes in and always plays a spoilsport. Excessive humidity can throw things off balance, here are some tips to keep your skin healthy

    Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

    Fruits provide hydration, glow to the skin and prevent skin dryness, lesions because of their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients.

    Easy Skin Care Tips to Keep Your Skin Winter Ready

    Winter weather is not so much fun for the skin. Cold weather results in dry air, which then steals moisture away from your skin. Hence prepare your skin for the upcoming winter by keeping your skin healthy and hydrated.

    Simple, Easy Skin Care Tips for Monsoon

    Taking care of skin even in monsoon is even more essential than in summer. Here are some tips listed just for you that must be followed during this rainy season.

    Stay Well This Winter

    Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

    Swollen Lips Symptom Evaluation

    Do you have swelling of lips? This can be alarming symptoms that involve one or both the lips. If progressive, it can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention.

    More News on:

    Swollen Lips Symptom Evaluation Stay Well This Winter 

    What's New on Medindia

    Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

    Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd or Lauki

    Brain Metastasis
    View All

    News A - Z

    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

    News Search

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Find a Doctor

    Stay Connected

    • Available on the Android Market
    • Available on the App Store

    News Category

    News Archive