Essential Lip and Hand Care Tips That You Should Follow This Winter

Font : A- A+



Your skin can get super dry and scaly during the winter months. Combat dry winter skin especially your lips and hands by retaining your skin's natural moisture with these few expert tips.

Essential Lip and Hand Care Tips That You Should Follow This Winter



Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa(FSN) Brands Marketing Pvt Ltd doles out tips on how to take care of your lips and hands.



‘Winter is the time to take good care of your hands and lips as they are more prone to dryness and rough surface so make sure you are not neglecting these parts. ’

Read More.. Tips for lips



Never brush or rub your lips with your teeth or fingers, create a natural exfoliator by mixing a few drops of Argan Pure cold pressed oil is mixed with one tablespoon of brown sugar for smoother lips. Honey is a great moisturizer for a chapped lip. Simply apply honey on your lips, or make a paste of honey and glycerin and apply it before going to bed. Apply fresh milk cream on your lips and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then, gently wash your lips with a cotton ball dipped in lukewarm water. Do this daily to enjoy soft and pink lips. During this cold season, a lip care routine is crucial before going to bed. Wash your lips thoroughly with lukewarm water. Pat dry with a soft cloth and then immediately apply lip balm.

Tips for hands



Protect your hands by wearing rubber gloves for your washing. Always apply a good hand cream post washing hands to retain moisture. You should massage hand at night with good nourishing cream and don't forget to massage your nails and skin around your nails. Before taking a bath apply oil and massage into your skin. It will help in making your hands soft and supple. Apply cream immediately after you take a bath. Your skin is damp at that time and applying moisturizer soon after you take a bath helps lock moisture in your skin. For winters try and use soaps with glycerin or shower gels.



Mix 1 tablespoon avocado oil into one tablespoon honey and one tablespoon yogurt and massage the hands. Wash off after 10 minutes to reduce dryness from your hands.

Inputs from Swati Kapoor, Co-Founder of SoulTree.



Break the lip-licking cycle: With the onset of winters, lips tend to get very dry. People tend to lick their lips thinking this will help with the dryness. This has a reverse effect on the lips; saliva makes the lips even drier. Keep your body hydrated by drinking ample amounts of water; this will help keep your body and lips hydrated. A lip balm is a must: Pick lip balms with nourishing and healing properties with ingredients such as organic ghee, almond oil and coconut oil that is highly moisturizing and help protect the lips. Lipstick: Lipsticks offer great protection against cold weather and help prevent chapping. Lipsticks colors like pink and plum are always fun to wear during winters. The key is to opt for lipsticks that add a pop of color to not only your skin but also moistures the lips. Ingredients like Organic ghee, honey, almond oil, Rose oil will help keep lips soft during winters. Hand cream: Regular use of hand cream will help protect the hands from dryness, irritation and cracking. Ingredients like kokum butter, organic honey, aloe, turmeric, sesame oil, apricot oil have ultra-moisturizing which keep the skin nourished and soft. Sun protection cream: Protecting our skin from UV rays in winters as necessary as in summers. It is essential to protect our skin from the harsh sun rays, which can make them drier and look hydrated. Apply a Sun protection cream before going out in the sun to keep it from cracking and peeling.



Source: IANS Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa(FSN) Brands Marketing Pvt Ltd doles out tips on how to take care of your lips and hands.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: