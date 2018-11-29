Smart Winter Wear Options to Stay Warm This Season

Winter is almost here, don't be afraid of cold weather, instead grab your stylish coats, jackets, vests, and other winter wear to make yourself warm this season.



Your winters don't have to be dull anymore. Make it cool and classy with some smart options.

Matthew Wood, Creative Director at GANT, and Steve McSween, Head of Men's Global Design, Nautica, show you all the new ways to style your coats, jackets, vests and other winterwear options to stay warm this season.



Quilted Vests: The vest proves to be a versatile cold-weather casual. Available in a range of bold colors, you can wear it with a chunky sweater and cuffed trousers.





The vest proves to be a versatile cold-weather casual. Available in a range of bold colors, you can wear it with a chunky sweater and cuffed trousers. Contrast Colour Sweaters: Knit from incredibly soft cotton makes layering effortless as the temperature drops. Wear it with a tee underneath or wear it as a top with a pair of jeans.

Knit from incredibly soft cotton makes layering effortless as the temperature drops. Wear it with a tee underneath or wear it as a top with a pair of jeans. Bomber Jackets: Bomber jacket is a timeless piece of outerwear that every man should own. This classic jacket, which comes in a variety of styles and can suit many occasions, is both fashionable and versatile at the same time.

Bomber jacket is a timeless piece of outerwear that every man should own. This classic jacket, which comes in a variety of styles and can suit many occasions, is both fashionable and versatile at the same time. Sweatshirts: Add a dash of elegance to your closet with simple yet trendy sweatshirts. Cut in a classic fit from a cotton-blend fabric and long sleeves; you can team it with a shirt and cuffed chinos to complete your ensemble.

Add a dash of elegance to your closet with simple yet trendy sweatshirts. Cut in a classic fit from a cotton-blend fabric and long sleeves; you can team it with a shirt and cuffed chinos to complete your ensemble. Cardigans: For the less breezy evenings, choose a lightweight cardigan sweater. It can be styled to look preppy or edgy, depending on how you accessorize it; with high waist pants and a basic t-shirt.



