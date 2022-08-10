About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Simple Online Calculator Detects Liver Cirrhosis

by Colleen Fleiss on October 8, 2022 at 11:35 PM
A non-invasive machine learning algorithm developed by researchers can help clinicians to identify patients with cirrhosis at highest risk for severe complications.

Stages of Liver Cirrhosis

There are two clinical stages of liver cirrhosis: compensated and decompensated. Patients with compensated liver cirrhosis have very few or even no symptoms. However, patients may progress decompensated cirrhosis, which occurs with severe complications such as internal (variceal) bleeding or by an accumulation of fluid in the abdomen (ascites) and may even lead to death. Unfortunately, the measurement of the risk of decompensation in patients with compensated cirrhosis currently requires an invasive procedure. i.e., the measurement of the hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG). An elevated HVPG ≥10 mmHg is associated with a higher probability of complications. Patients with an even higher HVPG of ≥16 mmHg are at imminent risk for hepatic decompensation.

Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary Cirrhosis


Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the liver or outside the liver.
In a study by first authors Jiri Reinis from Stefan Kubicek's group at CeMM and Oleksandr Petrenko from Thomas Reiberger's group at MedUni Vienna, CeMM, and LBI-RUD, machine learning models were trained on blood test parameters obtained from patients with compensated cirrhosis to detect elevated levels of portal vein pressure, thereby identifying those at risk for developing clinical complications. The study was now prominently published in the Journal of Hepatology.

Machine Learning Model to Detect Cirrhosis Complications

The key data sources used in the project were derived from the ongoing Vienna Cirrhosis Study, conducted at the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the MedUni Vienna at the Vienna General Hospital. For this study, HVPG measurements were performed in 163 compensated cirrhosis patients in whom blood samples were simultaneously obtained in order to determine a range of 124 biomarkers. Out of the entire set of clinical variables, three and five optimal parameters for the detection of high-risk patients were computationally determined. In the VICIS patient cohort, the model performed excellently for the identification of patients with HVPG values of ≥10 mmHg and ≥16 mmHg, respectively.

To assess the diagnostic power of the non-invasive models to predict complications, the researchers tested their non-invasive machine learning model on a combined cohort of 1,232 patients with compensated cirrhosis from 8 European clinical centers. The novel approach was confirmed to be of excellent diagnostic value in the overall cohort and importantly is based on 3 or 5 widely available laboratory parameters only, is non-invasive, and does not require dedicated and expensive equipment. Project leader Thomas Reiberger explains "While an HVPG measurement is still required for reliable identification of patients with clinically significant or severe portal hypertension, the novel approach could be applied for prioritization for treatment to prevent decompensation or for selection of patients for clinical trials. Due to its simplicity, the proposed methodology could be eventually employed during routine check-ups at little additional cost."

Source: Eurekalert
Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis


Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.
Liver Cirrhosis

Liver Cirrhosis


Liver cirrhosis is a chronic liver disease that arises due to alcoholism, hepatitis, or other conditions. Liver failure patients are treated with transplantation.
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation


Introduction Liver transplantation is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of a diseased liver and replacing it or transplanting it with a whole or a portion of a healthy liver from a human donor. People may be considered for liver transplantation when their liver fails to function properly due to infection, alcohol or cancer . In this quiz you will
