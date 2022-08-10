Genetics Behind Stammering

Advertisement

Stammering: Facts

WEHI and the University of Melbourne Professor Melanie Bahlo said stammering typically emerged in children between two and four years of age after they had begun to speak.Murdoch Children's and University of Melbourne Professor Angela Morgan said although the exact cause of stammering was unknown, genetics had been found to play a role and researchers had identified four genes that may be linked to the condition."Globally, 1 percent of adults stammer and nearly 70 percent of those who do report a family history of stammering," she said. But even for people where the disorder doesn't run in the family, genetics can still be playing a role."Gender is one of the strongest predisposing factors for stammering. Boys are two to five times more likely to stutter than girls and are also less likely to stop stammering without therapy."Many stammering treatments focus on symptoms only, without targeting the underlying causes. We hope this research will develop new therapies for those who want to access treatment to help better manage their stammer and learn to speak more easily."To take part in the trial, volunteers need to complete a 10-minute online survey. Those who meet the study criteria will be asked to provide a saliva sample for DNA analysis. People who stammer, both with and without a family history, are encouraged to take part.Source: Eurekalert