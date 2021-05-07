Shape Memory of Tissue Scaffold Sets New Trend in Tissue Engineering

Viability of 3D-printed tissue scaffolds has been demonstrated to harmlessly degrade while promoting tissue regeneration following implantation, as per a study at the University of Birmingham's School of Chemistry, published in the journal Nature Communications.



Scaffolds are materials that generally serve as a three-dimensional base for engineering new desirable functional tissues for medical purposes. The study affirms that the physical properties of the scaffolds explains how their 'shape memory' is key to promote tissue regeneration along with high ability to support cell migration, the 'ingrowth' of tissues, and revascularization (blood vessel growth).

The 3D Scaffold



The researchers created the scaffolds using 3D printing resin 'inks' (4Degra™ resins) that has several major advantages like sufficient elasticity to conform to irregular spaces, the ability to undergo compression of up to 85% before returning to their original geometry, compatibility with tissues, and non-toxic biodegradation.



The scaffold structure allows for slow, continuous tissue infiltration. The results were validated in a mouse model that simulates implantation into adipose (fat) tissue. This technique is far superior to current approaches used to fill soft tissue voids that remain after trauma or surgery.



"We have demonstrated that it's possible to produce highly porous scaffolds with shape memory, and our processes and materials will enable the production of self-fitting scaffolds that take on soft tissue void geometry in a minimally invasive surgery without deforming or applying pressure to the surrounding tissues. Over time, the scaffold erodes with minimal swelling, allowing slow continuous tissue infiltration without mechanical degradation," says, Professor Dove.



This may enable further research for improved treatment outcomes among patients.



says Professor Andrew Dove, from the University of Birmingham's School of Chemistry, who led the research group.