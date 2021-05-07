by Karishma Abhishek on  July 5, 2021 at 11:59 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Shape Memory of Tissue Scaffold Sets New Trend in Tissue Engineering
Viability of 3D-printed tissue scaffolds has been demonstrated to harmlessly degrade while promoting tissue regeneration following implantation, as per a study at the University of Birmingham's School of Chemistry, published in the journal Nature Communications.

Scaffolds are materials that generally serve as a three-dimensional base for engineering new desirable functional tissues for medical purposes. The study affirms that the physical properties of the scaffolds explains how their 'shape memory' is key to promote tissue regeneration along with high ability to support cell migration, the 'ingrowth' of tissues, and revascularization (blood vessel growth).

"The scaffolds have evenly distributed and interconnected pores that allow diffusion of nutrients from surrounding tissues. The shape memory means this structure is retained when the scaffold is implanted into tissues, and this supports the infiltration of cells into the scaffold while encouraging tissue regeneration and revascularization," says Professor Andrew Dove, from the University of Birmingham's School of Chemistry, who led the research group.


The 3D Scaffold

The researchers created the scaffolds using 3D printing resin 'inks' (4Degra™ resins) that has several major advantages like sufficient elasticity to conform to irregular spaces, the ability to undergo compression of up to 85% before returning to their original geometry, compatibility with tissues, and non-toxic biodegradation.

The scaffold structure allows for slow, continuous tissue infiltration. The results were validated in a mouse model that simulates implantation into adipose (fat) tissue. This technique is far superior to current approaches used to fill soft tissue voids that remain after trauma or surgery.

"We have demonstrated that it's possible to produce highly porous scaffolds with shape memory, and our processes and materials will enable the production of self-fitting scaffolds that take on soft tissue void geometry in a minimally invasive surgery without deforming or applying pressure to the surrounding tissues. Over time, the scaffold erodes with minimal swelling, allowing slow continuous tissue infiltration without mechanical degradation," says, Professor Dove.

This may enable further research for improved treatment outcomes among patients.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.
READ MORE
Mealtimes Impact Fat Tissue Growth
White adipose tissues release the previously stored fat as fatty acids to satisfy the energy needs of body. Irregular mealtimes and a high-fat diet could impact this fat tissue growth, according to a new research.
READ MORE
Tissue Repair May Play Role in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
New method that instructs immune system cells to help repair damaged tissues in the intestine can hold potential in treating inflammatory bowel disease.
READ MORE
Researchers Say Tissue Healing Linked to Brain Cancer
Brain injury can be anything from trauma to infection or stroke. Increase of inflammation markers in tumour-initiating cells believed to be a response to brain injury.
READ MORE
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.
READ MORE
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
READ MORE
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.
READ MORE
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Brain Exercises to Improve MemoryTissue Engineering and Regenerative MedicineFoods to Improve Memory PowerWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power