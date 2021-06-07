by Dr Jayashree on  July 6, 2021 at 9:46 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Rare Disease In 5-Month-Old Baby Girl That Turns Her Into Stone
The parents of a five-month-old baby girl suffering from an extremely rare genetic condition turning her into stone are warning other families to look for potential signs.

Baby Lexi Robins born on January 31 to Alex and Dave couple from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, UK, is diagnosed with a life-limiting incurable disease called fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) that affects just one in two million people.

This condition replaces muscles and connective tissues with bone leading to bone formation outside the skeleton, prompting restricted movement. So, this disease is compared to the body turning to stone.


People suffering from FOP can be bedridden by the age of 20, and their life expectancy is around 40 years.

Initially X-rays taken in April month revealed that she had bunions on her feet and double-jointed thumbs. Later they did their research in mid-May and underwent a genetic test to discover this disease.

"We were initially told, after the x-rays, she probably had a syndrome and wouldn't walk. We just didn't believe that because she's so strong physically at the moment and she's just kicking her legs," Lexi's mother Alex told HertsLive.

Due to this disorder, her condition will worsen swiftly while receiving a minor trauma. She cannot have any injections, vaccinations, or dental work. She also cannot give birth.

The condition of now has no cure as it makes it painful for Lexi's parents. While scientists are working on the cure, solely funded by the FOP Friends Charity, Alex and Dave have received immense support from other parents who have children with FOP.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Basics of Rare Diseases
Rare or orphan diseases are least understood of all chronic diseases. They are more common than projected and kill more people than cancer and HIV together.
READ MORE
Genetic Disorders can be Treated Using Umbilical Cord Blood
Umbilical cord blood is successfully used to treat non-cancerous, genetic disorders. Children with non-cancerous genetic disorders, including sickle cell, thalassemia, metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) and an array of immune deficiencies, were ...
READ MORE
New Model of Understanding Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Understanding new protein signaling mechanism driving tendon dysfunction in osteogenesis imperfecta can prevent the onset of tendinopathy problems in future.
READ MORE
Genetic Counseling
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Genetic counseling
READ MORE
Coriander
Coriander, generally used for garnishing food items across the world has a high nutritive value. Its medicinal properties have been well known since ancient times.
READ MORE
Green Blood Therapy
Wheat grass like all green plants, due to a high content of chlorophyll is high in oxygen too. The brain and all body tissues function at optimal levels only in a highly-oxygenated environment.
READ MORE
Herbs
Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herbs that can make amazing changes to your health.
READ MORE
Herbs and Antioxidants
Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice rack not only to flavor your food but also to get anti-oxidants that fight cancer.
READ MORE
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.
READ MORE
Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
READ MORE
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. Learn about the ten herbs which can make you beautiful.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal CareHigh Blood Pressure and HerbsHerbs and AntioxidantsTop Ten Herbs to Promote BeautyGreen Blood TherapyCorianderHerbsHerbs that Reduce Anxiety and DepressionNeonatal Abstinence SyndromeBasics of Rare Diseases