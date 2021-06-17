Mealtimes Impact Fat Tissue Growth

‘Having regular mealtimes manage the rhythmic growth of adipocyte progenitor cells.’

Adipose tissue is a loose connective tissue that stores. It is made of adipocytes, the fat cells.White adipose tissues are predominant in mammals. They are life-savers duringperiods as they release the previously stored fat as fatty acids.Hyperplasia refers to an increase in the count of cells.The team used animal models to study the relationship between mealtimes and fat tissue growth. They introduced a high-fat diet and changes in mealtimes among the models.1. Under standard meal patterns, adipocyte progenitor cells undergoon a daily basis.2. High-fat diet and mealtime changesand caused an increase in proliferation."The 24-hour clock we have is important when it comes to our healthy fat, and we need to protect it as much as we can," said first author Aleix Ribas-Latre, Ph.D.The study emphasized the need to steer away from high-fat diets, which could cause excess fat storage in muscles, resulting in obesity, type 2 diabetes, and insulin resistance.Source: Medindia