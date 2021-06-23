Serious Consequences of Gestational Diabetes on Fetal Growth

‘The risk of fetus lacking oxygen during labor is increased in pregnant women with diabetes.’

<

b>Macrosomia causes fetal hypoxia, that is lack of oxygen in the fetus, increasing the labor-related complications for both the child and the mother.



"The risk of hypoxia and the resulting risk of poor condition in newborn infants was nearly seven-fold in the fetuses of mothers with gestational diabetes compared to the fetuses of non-diabetic mothers", says researcher Mikko Tarvonen.



Based on the study findings, intensified Cardiotocography (CTG) monitoring during labor must be performed for women with gestational diabetes for early detection of fetal hypoxia.



The treatment and monitoring of gestational diabetes should focus on the mother, the fetus and the child to prevent fetal hypoxia and enhance delivery safety.



Significant risk factors like overweight, insufficient physical activity and an unhealthy diet associated with gestational diabetes can be reduced by healthy living habits and maintaining a good blood glucose level.







Source: Medindia