Effect of Listening to Music While Running
Researchers at the University of Edinburgh investigate the effect of listening to music playlists on endurance running capacity and performance when mentally fatigued.

In this study two tests were conducted; one to look after the effects on interval running capacity - alternating between high intensity running and lower intensity jogging with a group of nine physically active exercisers, and the other on a 5km time-trial with a group of nine trained runners.

The two groups underwent 30-minute computer based cognitive test with and without choosing motivational songs with a pre-test questionnaire to put them in a mentally fatigued state before completing high intensity exercise.


The results of the study show that the interval running capacity among the mentally fatigued fitness enthusiasts was moderately greater with music and same as when the participants were not mentally fatigued.

Dr Shaun Phillips, of the University of Edinburgh's Moray House School of Education and Sport, said: "Mental fatigue is a common occurrence for many of us, and can negatively impact many of our day-to-day activities, including exercise. Finding safe and effective ways to reduce this negative impact is therefore useful".

This study is published in the Journal of Human Sport and Exercise highlights the positive impact of self-selected music helps in maintaining the quality and beneficial impact of the exercise sessions due to altered perception of effort.

Further studies targeting larger and different groups of people, in different settings, and using different exercise challenges are needed to know the full impact.



Source: Medindia

