Sepsis: A Silent Killer - Act Fast, Save Lives

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 14 2024 7:10 AM

Experts urge immediate action on World Sepsis Day, warning that timely treatment is vital to combat this deadly infection.
World Sepsis Day takes place annually on September 13 and is aimed at raising awareness of the devastating condition that claims millions of lives globally each year. In 2020 alone, there were 48.9 million sepsis cases globally, leading to 11 million deaths -- representing 20 per cent of all global deaths. The burden is particularly heavy in low- and middle-income countries, where 85 per cent of sepsis-related deaths occur.

Sepsis can lead to severe outcomes, including organ failure, septic shock, and high mortality rates. Survivors may face long-term effects like chronic muscle weakness, pain, fatigue, and cognitive issues. “Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency where the body’s response to an infection spirals out of control, leading to self-damage of organs and impaired function,” Dr. Chinnadurai R, Lead Consultant - Critical Care, Aster RV Hospital, told IANS.The critical condition often results from bacterial infections like pneumonia, urinary tract infections, abdominal infections, or bloodstream infections.

Viruses such as influenza and Covid-19 can also trigger sepsis, while fungal and parasitic infections are less common causes.“Immediate treatment is crucial and involves early detection, administering broad-spectrum antibiotics within the first hour, providing supportive care (for example, intravenous fluids, oxygen), and controlling the infection source by draining abscesses or removing infected tissue,” Chinnadurai said.

Dr. Aakashneel Bhattacharya, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Paras Health Gurugram said: “Preventing sepsis starts with taking precautions such as practicing good hygiene, keeping wounds clean and covered, staying up-to-date on vaccinations, and seeking timely medical care for infections before they escalate”.The experts also called for raising awareness about sepsis through public education, early treatment, training healthcare professionals to manage sepsis effectively, and adhering to evidence-based guidelines are key strategies.

With timely recognition and treatment, the rates of hospitalisation and death from sepsis can be significantly reduced.

Source-IANS
