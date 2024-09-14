Sharper Imaging for Better Care: New Tech Transforms Ultrasound Diagnostics

Ultrasound is set to be an even more potent diagnostic tool for liver illness, cancer, and other diseases, owing to new technology developed at the University of Rochester. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has just granted four patents for diagnostic ultrasound technology created by Kevin Parker, William F. May and his doctorate students.
Enhanced Imaging for Cancer and Liver DiseaseMany disorders, including some malignant malignancies, can still be hidden or masked in medical imaging. Crystal clear images are required in many scenarios, yet occasionally getting clear images can be challenging.
Therefore, to discover the hidden patterns from ultrasound data that might point to issues with organs like the liver, thyroid, or breast, they applied sophisticated physics, arithmetic, and scattering theory.
How Color-Coding and Elastography Redefine Diagnostic AccuracyTwo of the patents are related to the H-scan technique developed in Parker’s lab and the other two focus on reverberant shear wave fields.
H-scan takes a standard black-and-white ultrasound image and attributes colors to features—for example, coding fat accumulating in the liver as yellow or cancer appearing in the breast as red.
“If your liver is getting stiff it’s probably bad, if your brain is getting stiff, it’s not good, and many cancers show up as stiff lesions.”
“These are inventions that you can retrofit to existing imaging systems. You can reprogram the scanners to process our way and out comes this new analysis and information,” says Parker. “We don’t have to recreate a whole new generation of ultrasound scanners.”
