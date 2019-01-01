medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Sensor to Monitor Heart Cells Created

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 1, 2019 at 7:22 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An electronic device to closely monitor beating heart cells without affecting their behavior has been created by engineers.
Sensor to Monitor Heart Cells Created
Sensor to Monitor Heart Cells Created

A collaboration between the University of Tokyo, Tokyo Women's Medical University and RIKEN in Japan produced a functional sample of heart cells with a soft nanomesh sensor in direct contact with the tissue. This device could aid study of other cells, organs and medicines. It also paves the way for future embedded medical devices.

Inside each of us beats a life-sustaining heart. Unfortunately, the organ is not always perfect and sometimes goes wrong. One way or another research on the heart is fundamentally important to us all. So when Sunghoon Lee, a researcher in Professor Takao Someya's group at the University of Tokyo, came up with the idea for an ultrasoft electronic sensor that could monitor functioning cells, his team jumped at the chance to use this sensor to study heart cells, or cardiomyocytes, as they beat.

"When researchers study cardiomyocytes in action they culture them on hard petri dishes and attach rigid sensor probes. These impede the cells' natural tendency to move as the sample beats, so observations do not reflect reality well," said Lee.

For this research, collaborators from Tokyo Women's Medical University supplied a healthy culture of cardiomyocytes derived from human stem cells. The base for the culture was a very soft material called fibrin gel. Lee placed the nanomesh sensor on top of the cell culture in a complex process, which involved removing and adding liquid medium at the proper times. This was important to correctly orient the nanomesh sensor.

"The fine mesh sensor is difficult to place perfectly. This reflects the delicate touch necessary to fabricate it in the first place," continued Lee. "The polyurethane strands which underlie the entire mesh sensor are 10 times thinner than a human hair. It took a lot of practice and pushed my patience to its limit, but eventually I made some working prototypes."

To make the sensors, first a process called electro-spinning extrudes ultrafine polyurethane strands into a flat sheet, similar to how some common 3D printers work. This spiderweb like sheet is then coated in parylene, a type of plastic, to strengthen it. The parylene on certain sections of the mesh is removed by a dry etching process with a stencil. Gold is then applied to these areas to make the sensor probes and communication wires. Additional parylene isolates the probes so their signals do not interfere with one another.

With three probes, the sensor reads voltage present at three locations. The readout appears familiar to anyone who's watched a hospital drama as it's essentially a cardiogram. Thanks to the multiple probes, researchers can see propagation of signals, which result from and trigger the cells to beat. These signals are known as an action or field potential and are extremely important when assessing the effect of drugs on the heart.

"Drug samples need to get to the cell sample and a solid sensor would either poorly distribute the drug or prevent it reaching the sample altogether. So the porous nature of the nanomesh sensor was intentional and a driving force behind the whole idea," said Lee. "Whether it's for drug research, heart monitors or to reduce animal testing, I can't wait to see this device produced and used in the field. I still get a powerful feeling when I see the close-up images of those golden threads."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Here's How Heart Cells Develop

Cardiomyocytes arise from stem cell-like precursor cells that have proliferative potential and are the primary source of cardiomyocytes during development. Fluorescent colored proteins were used to understand the formation of these cells.

Heart Rate (Pulse Rate) During Physical Exertion

Heart rate (pulse rate) during physical exertion calculator calculates maximum heart rate and safe pulse rate zone for exercise. Know how low and high pulse rate affect your health.

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ...

3D Substrates Recreate An Environment Where Heart Cells Grow Inside the Human Body

Growing cardiomyocytes in 3D heart molds allow them to mature more quickly and with improved functionality.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

Low-fat New Year Recipes

Brand- Food Rules for the New Year

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive