3D Substrates Recreate An Environment Where Heart Cells Grow Inside the Human Body

Growing heart muscle cells in a heart-like environment in vitro allow the cells to mature more quickly and with better functionality, shows new study. The heart like environment is provided by three-dimensional substrates that mimic the natural heart environment. The cells grown in these mold are also less likely to be rejected by the patient's body during transplantation. The study is published in the journal