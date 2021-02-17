Selfies With Gorillas Could Increase Risks of Disease Transmission

Captive gorillas at San Diego Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2021, proving that the virus can also affect apes.Dr. Magdalena Svensson, co-author, states that their analysis showed that tourists visiting gorillas rarely wore face masks, which gives room to the potential for disease transmission between people and the gorillas.she adds.Although the populations of Mountain gorillas in East Africa have suffered negatively from human activities in the past decades, the numbers have started to increase in more recent years. An estimated 1,063 individuals are present now.Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka from Conservation Through Public Health, Uganda, said,Trekking is important financially to support the conservation of mountain gorillas. However, large visitor numbers can impact the wildlife and environment.Though guidelines like maintaining a minimum distance of 7 meters between visitors and gorillas have been implemented, the study shows that these guidelines are not adequately followed and enforced.Russell A. Mittermeier, Chair of the IUCN/SSC Primate Specialist Group (not involved in the study), commentsHe adds that while this study focused on one species, the lessons learned are also applicable to many other primate species increasingly coming into contact with people.Source: Medindia